Endicott man charged with attempted murder, other felonies, in alleged arson-for-hire plot

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force has charged an Endicott man with multiple crimes after an investigation into an alleged arson-for-hire plot in the Village of Endicott.

Police arrested David Rexer, 50, of Endicott, and charged him with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree attempted arson, and fourth-degree conspiracy, all felonies.

The investigation determined Rexer conspired with another person to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott, the task force said in a news release.

The release didn't indicate a motive for the planned arson or how much payment was allegedly made or promised.

PoliticsFew primary election races in Broome, Tioga counties. Here are the results

For subscribersWho can get a gun in NY? What the Supreme Court's gun law ruling means for New Yorkers

Things to doFourth of July celebrations are planned around the Southern Tier. Find out when and where

Rexer was sent to Central Arraignment and Processing to be arraigned and is currently being held at the Broome County Jail without bail.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force comprises members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and the Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott police departments.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton-area man charged with attempted murder in arson case