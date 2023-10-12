Endicott man found deceased at former Vestal nursing home property

Police are looking into the death of an Endicott man after his body was discovered this week at a former nursing home.

The Vestal Police Department identified the man as 59-year-old Benjamin Garrett, who had previously been reported missing by family members.

At 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, village police responded to 860 Vestal Road, the former property of the Vestal Nursing Center, for the report of a body on the property. The report came from a person walking in the area outside the nursing home property, police said.

An autopsy on Garrett's body was conducted Wednesday at Lourdes Hospital.

Neither the results of the police investigation nor the findings at the autopsy indicated any reason to believe there was anything malicious or suspicious about Garrett's death, police said, but the investigation is continuing.

Garrett routinely walked home at night along Route 17 from his place of employment in East Vestal to his home in Endicott, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a camouflage hat, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who believes they have seen or interacted with Garrett since 10 p.m. Oct. 2 is asked to call the Vestal Police Department Detective Division at 607-754-2477.

