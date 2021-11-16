Endicott man indicted on federal charges in Johnson City, Binghamton bank robberies

Anthony Borrelli, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
·3 min read

An Endicott man has been indicted on federal charges in two robberies in Broome County during the summer, both at NBT Bank branches. One alleged heist netted about $60,000 in stolen cash.

The indictment handed up in Binghamton's federal courthouse accuses Nyquan C. Williams, 24, of robbing an NBT Bank branch July 2 in Johnson City and another robbery Aug. 4 at NBT Bank in Binghamton. Federal prosecutors initially charged him in connection with only the August robbery, before Friday's indictment added new charges.

Williams allegedly "put in jeopardy the life of another person by the use of a dangerous weapon" during the robberies, according to the indictment. He was charged Friday with two felony counts each of bank robbery and brandishing, carry and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The next court date is being scheduled as a result of the indictment, and Williams has remained jailed since August.

[Story continues below]

Exclusive for subscribers: New details revealed in public corruption case against ex-Broome County DA Steve Cornwell

Drug trafficking: Meth was mailed from Las Vegas to New York. How the Feds arrested a woman in Broome County

Prisons: Southport Correctional Facility among 6 NY prisons to close in 2022

Details of Johnson City, Binghamton bank robberies

Johnson City Police said the July 2 robbery took place at the NBT Bank on Main Street in the village around 1:30 p.m., and Williams allegedly fled on a small mountain bike with stolen cash.

No one was reported injured, and the investigation remained active until the Aug. 4 robbery generated new leads.

Court documents prepared by the FBI describe the Aug. 4 robbery in step-by-step detail.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a man police say was Williams entered the bank with a plastic bag in hand. He was wearing a bright neon yellow vest or shirt with dark pants and work boots.

He handed the bank teller a note that said, "I will not hesitate to kill! Put all the money in the bag and be quiet."

Then, Williams allegedly told bank employees he had a gun and showed it. He demanded to be taken to the bank vault, court documents say, and took some of the bank's employees along with him.

Other bank employees were told to get down on the ground.

Williams then grabbed cash from at least two teller drawers and a deposit that had been left on the counter, court documents say. Two bank workers retrieved money from the vault and all of the cash was tossed into the bag.

Before leaving the bank, Williams allegedly told employees to go into a bathroom.

One of the employees had been hiding during the robbery and waited for him to leave before letting the others out of the bathroom.

Police were called, and around 2:50 p.m., officers from the Binghamton Police Department responded to the Robinson Street bank.

How police found Broome County bank robbery suspect

Shortly after that, an investigator with the Binghamton Police Special Investigations Unit spotted a man fitting the suspect's description riding a bicycle on the east side of the Tompkins Street Bridge, not far from the bank that had been robbed.

When the investigator approached Williams, he allegedly dropped two bags, ditched the bicycle and started running. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

The bags Williams allegedly dropped were recovered, and court documents say they contained a Smith & Wesson .22-caliber handgun along with the cash. Police reported about $60,000 in cash was stolen from the bank branch.

During the course of that investigation, Binghamton police contacted the Village of Johnson City Police Department regarding a previous armed robbery at an NBT Bank branch there.

A search warrant was obtained to search Williams' residence and, according to police, several pieces of evidence related to the July 2 bank robbery in Johnson City were found.

Follow Anthony Borrelli on Twitter @PSBABorrelli. Click here to catch up on Anthony's recent work. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Endicott man charged in Binghamton, Johnson City bank robberies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Isabella Kalua's adoptive parents accused of duct-taping and leaving daughter in dog cage 'plenty of times' as sibling watched on, according to new court documents

    Her sister, who was not named, told authorities that Isabella "was in a dog cage, duct tape on her mouth and nose, and she didn't wake up."

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."

  • EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

    A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Most agreed going into the trial that prosecutors would have the tougher case to make given Rittenhouse’s claim under state law that he shot three men, killing two, in self-defense.

  • Four Kenyan police jailed for manslaughter of British aristocrat

    Kenya's High Court on Monday jailed four policemen found guilty of the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola issued the verdicts in the coastal city of Mombasa at the end of a high-profile case that has shone a spotlight on police brutality in the East African country. "This should send a strong message to the Kenyan police force to have respect for human life," the victim's mother, Hilary Monson, told the court, fighting back tears.

  • Dover's Lawrence Pilla dies by suicide in prison after sentencing for sex assault

    He had previously attempted suicide after the allegations came to light. Pilla plead guilty to aggravated felonious sexual assault of a teenager.