Endicott man indicted on federal charges in Johnson City, Binghamton bank robberies

An Endicott man has been indicted on federal charges in two robberies in Broome County during the summer, both at NBT Bank branches. One alleged heist netted about $60,000 in stolen cash.

The indictment handed up in Binghamton's federal courthouse accuses Nyquan C. Williams, 24, of robbing an NBT Bank branch July 2 in Johnson City and another robbery Aug. 4 at NBT Bank in Binghamton. Federal prosecutors initially charged him in connection with only the August robbery, before Friday's indictment added new charges.

Williams allegedly "put in jeopardy the life of another person by the use of a dangerous weapon" during the robberies, according to the indictment. He was charged Friday with two felony counts each of bank robbery and brandishing, carry and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The next court date is being scheduled as a result of the indictment, and Williams has remained jailed since August.

Details of Johnson City, Binghamton bank robberies

Johnson City Police said the July 2 robbery took place at the NBT Bank on Main Street in the village around 1:30 p.m., and Williams allegedly fled on a small mountain bike with stolen cash.

No one was reported injured, and the investigation remained active until the Aug. 4 robbery generated new leads.

Court documents prepared by the FBI describe the Aug. 4 robbery in step-by-step detail.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a man police say was Williams entered the bank with a plastic bag in hand. He was wearing a bright neon yellow vest or shirt with dark pants and work boots.

He handed the bank teller a note that said, "I will not hesitate to kill! Put all the money in the bag and be quiet."

Then, Williams allegedly told bank employees he had a gun and showed it. He demanded to be taken to the bank vault, court documents say, and took some of the bank's employees along with him.

Other bank employees were told to get down on the ground.

Williams then grabbed cash from at least two teller drawers and a deposit that had been left on the counter, court documents say. Two bank workers retrieved money from the vault and all of the cash was tossed into the bag.

Before leaving the bank, Williams allegedly told employees to go into a bathroom.

One of the employees had been hiding during the robbery and waited for him to leave before letting the others out of the bathroom.

Police were called, and around 2:50 p.m., officers from the Binghamton Police Department responded to the Robinson Street bank.

How police found Broome County bank robbery suspect

Shortly after that, an investigator with the Binghamton Police Special Investigations Unit spotted a man fitting the suspect's description riding a bicycle on the east side of the Tompkins Street Bridge, not far from the bank that had been robbed.

When the investigator approached Williams, he allegedly dropped two bags, ditched the bicycle and started running. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

The bags Williams allegedly dropped were recovered, and court documents say they contained a Smith & Wesson .22-caliber handgun along with the cash. Police reported about $60,000 in cash was stolen from the bank branch.

During the course of that investigation, Binghamton police contacted the Village of Johnson City Police Department regarding a previous armed robbery at an NBT Bank branch there.

A search warrant was obtained to search Williams' residence and, according to police, several pieces of evidence related to the July 2 bank robbery in Johnson City were found.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Endicott man charged in Binghamton, Johnson City bank robberies