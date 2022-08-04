Endicott man indicted on multiple felonies related to alleged arson-for-hire plot

A Broome County man originally charged with attempted murder for an alleged arson-for-hire plot has been indicted on several other felonies in connection with that case - but not on the attempted murder charge.

A Broome County grand jury indicted David Rexer, 50, of Endicott, on felony charges of second-degree attempted arson, second-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree conspiracy, related to what the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force described as an arson-for-hire scheme in the Village of Endicott.

The task force arrested Rexer in late June and charged him with those crimes, along with second-degree attempted murder, but he was not indicted on that count.

Rexer conspired with another person to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott, the task force said in a news release at the time of his arrest.

The release didn't indicate a motive for the planned arson or how much payment was allegedly made or promised.

Rexer, who has been in custody since his arrest, was arraigned on the charges Thursday in Broome County Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott police departments.

