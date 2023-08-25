Endicott man sentenced to federal prison for telephone threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Broome County man will spend three months in federal prison for threatening a member of the U.S. Congress last year.

Joseph F. Morelli, 51, of Endicott was also sentenced to three years of post-release supervision for making threatening phone calls from his Oak Hill Road home to a voicemail in the office of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes ordered Morelli to report to prison on Oct. 2.

Binghamton: The Belmar plans 'Thirty-three Cecils' holiday. Novel's Binghamton setting inspires event

FBI, U.S. Capital Police investigate March 2022 threats

FBI agents, assisted by Endicott police officers, took Morelli into custody on March 16, 2022, after a raid on a Northside apartment. He was charged with transmitting interstate threatening communications, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

U.S. Capitol Police also assisted in the investigation.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia

Morelli pleaded guilty in February, admitting he placed a telephone call on March 3, 2022 to the Washington, D.C. office of Greene that said in part, "I'm gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I'm gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you."

A second voicemail message from the same day said, in part, "I'm gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don't think you're gonna like it. … I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull. …You are going to get (expletive) physically hurt."

A third voicemail message from that day included, "You're gonna cause people to get hurt, so I'm gonna have to hurt you physically. … I'm gonna make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone's gonna get you ‘cause I'll pay them to.'"

Morelli faced a potential sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Endicott man sentenced to prison for threats against congresswoman