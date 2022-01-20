Endicott police charge village resident with attempted murder after shooting incident

Endicott police have arrested a village resident and charged him with attempted murder following a more than month-long investigation into a shooting incident.

Police charged Dominique D. Wortham, 31, with second-degree attempted murder, a felony, in connection with a shots fired incident the morning of Dec. 14, 2021 in front of an address at 140 Washington Ave.

The investigation revealed Wortham fired a handgun at another person during the incident, police said. The victim received an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Wortham and the victim were known to one another and had a previous relationship, according to village police.

Wortham was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the City of Binghamton by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force based in Broome County.

He was processed at the Endicott Police Department and transported to the Centralized Arraignment Facility at the Broome County Jail, pending arraignment.

