Endicott pool remains closed to public: Three charged after lifeguard attack

Endicott police have arrested three people, including two teenagers, in connection to an incident that left a lifeguard injured at the Northside "Z" pool in George W. Johnson Park late last month.

Joseph Rivera, 23, of Binghamton was charged Wednesday with felony third-degree burglary after Rivera and two teeangers became confrontational toward lifeguards after being asked to leave the pool area for violating rules on July 30, Endicott police said.

Police allege Rivera punched a lifeguard and the two others, ages 14 and 15, joined in on the attack. Police said the lifeguard was injured, the extent of the injuries was not detailed.

The two teenagers also faced third-degree burglary charges and were previously referred to Broome County Family Court.

Rivera was taken to the Broome County Centralized Arraignment Part Court at the Broome County jail to be arraigned at a later time.

The pool has been closed to the general public since the incident, although the facility remains open for groups that have previously been issued use permits by the Endicott Village Board.

Endicott officials said they are "working toward re-opening the pool for general public use in the near future," although no timeline has been released.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Endicott pool lifeguard attacked, three charged