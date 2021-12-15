Endicott residents who reported a crime were at risk of losing home. New law protects them

ENDICOTT — Village of Endicott residents who report a crime no longer have to worry about the call possibly leading to the loss of their home.

The village board has approved changes to its Property and Building Nuisances Law, which protects victims from being punished for reporting a crime. Properties in Endicott can accumulate points via violations of the Property and Building Nuisances Law, violations that could lead to the property being declared a public nuisance and eventually shut down.

Under the new policy, a conviction or plea stemming from a crime or code violation committed at the home can no longer be counted against the property if it was first reported by an owner or tenant.

Endicott village attorney Robert McKertich said similar laws have been challenged in other municipalities. The policy has been criticized for dissuading victims from reporting a crime, particularly in the context of domestic violence.

“If you’re a victim of domestic violence, you call the cops, the cops come in, it triggers so many points on the property and we end up shutting down the property. The constitutionality of that has been challenged,” said McKertich. “This law is intended to address that by stating that when the incident is generated by the victim of a crime calling for police assistance, that does not constitute an instance where points can accumulate for a property shutdown.”

Endicott’s revamped law also prohibits points accumulating toward a public nuisance determination if violations are discovered during the course of an investigation by law enforcement or code enforcement personnel in response to a request for assistance by an owner or tenant of the property. In the case of a multi-unit building, the law applies to the specific building unit where the event occurred.

The village board unanimously approved the change at its December meeting. The board highlighted the need to communicate the change to residents.

“A victim of domestic abuse may be afraid their property could potentially be shut down, and they wouldn’t know that the laws have changed,” noted trustee Nick Burlingame.

The board said the new policy will be communicated “as much as possible” on the village website and social media channels.

While the change was designed to protect the rights of residents, the village maintains the ability to shut down nuisance properties under local law.

“If they’ve met the threshold there’s a letter that’s sent out,” said McKertich. “They’re supposed to have a meeting and address it. If they still don’t get their act together, we can go to court. We don’t just jump right into court on these. There’s always a process built into it ahead of time.

“If anything this (new law) helps the property owners because it takes away a source of accumulation of points. From a landlord’s point of view, this is beneficial to them.”

