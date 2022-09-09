Endicott woman involved in Broome County bow-and-arrow attack pleads guilty to reduced charge

An Endicott woman facing two felony charges in connection with a July Binghamton-area bow and arrow attack has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Savannah Perry, 21, was originally charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy for her role in the shooting of 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa, of Oliver Street in Binghamton, at the former Vestal Hills Country Club, 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton.

Perry pleaded guilty this week in Broome County Court to a lesser felony charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. July 26 on the former Vestal Hills Country Club property at 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Responding deputies found Vannavongsa in a parking lot with a non-life-threatening wound to his chest, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also learned two other people left the area in a dark-colored sedan prior to their arrival.

New York State Police subsequently located the van and took Perry and Carson Vanco, 21, also of Endicott, into custody.

An investigation determined Vannavongsa had been using the old country club facility to store stolen property, including firearms, investigators said.

Police say all three suspects knew each other, and investigators believe when their relationship began to deteriorate, Vanco and Perry conspired together to ambush Vannavongsa and assault him.

The bow used to shoot Vannavongsa was located and seized during a search of the former country club property, which closed in 2013.

Vanco, who was initially charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, pleaded guilty in late August to one felony count of first-degree attempted assault.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley will sentence Perry on Dec. 8. She faces six months in jail and five years probation for her guilty plea.

Vanco will be sentenced by Cawley on Nov. 29 and faces a maximum of eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Vannavongsa was charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

His case is still pending in Broome County Court.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County woman pleads guilty in bow-and-arrow attack