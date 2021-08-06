Ending qualified immunity could cost lives, livelihoods

You’re reading the Opposing View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.

The myths surrounding police reform and qualified immunity are dangerous and stubborn things. Unfortunately, many misunderstand the term itself, inferring that police are inured from consequences for their actions, no matter their severity or illegality.

Every police officer is subject to criminal and disciplinary action for illegal and unprofessional conduct, respectively. Qualified immunity only applies to civil suits in which the law regarding the officer’s action was not “clearly established.” And while the qualified immunity doctrine is applied to federal civil rights suits, most states and localities have governmental immunity statutes that exempt their officials from civil liability for work-related torts. Less than 4% of suits against law enforcement are dismissed due to qualified immunity.

Although the officials are given limited immunities, government agencies are not and as a result face civil suits constantly. Nearly every state and local government holds insurance or maintains reserve funds to cover potential liabilities. Indemnification provides government employees the assurance that they will not be financially ruined for fulfilling their duties as directed by their employer.

Recently, New Mexico “ended” qualified immunity for all public officials and allowed for civil rights violations to proceed through state courts but extended automatic indemnification – inviting a bevy of frivolous and potentially politically motivated lawsuits. Colorado and New York City went further and made police – and only police – personally liable for at least part of civil rights violation judgments.

Without protections, law enforcement officers could hesitate to make tough and often life or death decisions to avoid potential litigation. Government executives, prosecutors, legislators and judges are all protected by a much more powerful immunity from lawsuits – yet there is no talk of rolling this back.

By all means, let’s hold police accountable. We have those means already. When police are out of line with the law, their training or applicable policy, they should face appropriate remedial action. But ending qualified immunity for police won’t recruit another good cop, fire a bad one, boost morale or improve training. But it could well cost lives and livelihoods.

