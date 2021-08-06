Ending qualified immunity could cost lives, livelihoods

Jason Johnson
·2 min read

You’re reading the Opposing View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.

For Our View, read States are leading the way on policing rogue officers.

The myths surrounding police reform and qualified immunity are dangerous and stubborn things. Unfortunately, many misunderstand the term itself, inferring that police are inured from consequences for their actions, no matter their severity or illegality.

Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, a national advocacy organization that provides financial assistance to police officers wrongly charged with crimes for lawful actions taken in the line of duty.
Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, a national advocacy organization that provides financial assistance to police officers wrongly charged with crimes for lawful actions taken in the line of duty.

Every police officer is subject to criminal and disciplinary action for illegal and unprofessional conduct, respectively. Qualified immunity only applies to civil suits in which the law regarding the officer’s action was not “clearly established.” And while the qualified immunity doctrine is applied to federal civil rights suits, most states and localities have governmental immunity statutes that exempt their officials from civil liability for work-related torts. Less than 4% of suits against law enforcement are dismissed due to qualified immunity.

Although the officials are given limited immunities, government agencies are not and as a result face civil suits constantly. Nearly every state and local government holds insurance or maintains reserve funds to cover potential liabilities. Indemnification provides government employees the assurance that they will not be financially ruined for fulfilling their duties as directed by their employer.

Recently, New Mexico “ended” qualified immunity for all public officials and allowed for civil rights violations to proceed through state courts but extended automatic indemnification – inviting a bevy of frivolous and potentially politically motivated lawsuits. Colorado and New York City went further and made police – and only police – personally liable for at least part of civil rights violation judgments.

Without protections, law enforcement officers could hesitate to make tough and often life or death decisions to avoid potential litigation. Government executives, prosecutors, legislators and judges are all protected by a much more powerful immunity from lawsuits – yet there is no talk of rolling this back.

By all means, let’s hold police accountable. We have those means already. When police are out of line with the law, their training or applicable policy, they should face appropriate remedial action. But ending qualified immunity for police won’t recruit another good cop, fire a bad one, boost morale or improve training. But it could well cost lives and livelihoods.

Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, a national advocacy organization that provides financial assistance to police officers wrongly charged with crimes for lawful actions taken in the line of duty.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ending qualified immunity could cost lives, livelihoods

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US to probe Phoenix police over excessive force allegations

    The Justice Department on Thursday said it was launching a widespread probe into the police force in Phoenix to examine whether officers have been using excessive force and abusing people experiencing homelessness. The investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department is the third sweeping civil investigation into a law enforcement agency brought by the Justice Department in the Biden administration and comes as the department has worked to shift its priorities to focus on policing and civil rights. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the probe will also examine whether police have engaged in discriminatory policing practices and will work to determine if officers have retaliated against people engaged in protected First Amendment activities.

  • The Offspring drummer Pete Parada says he was dropped over vaccine refusal

    Pete Parada says a doctor advised him not to have the jab because of a rare autoimmune disorder.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most dangerous prisons in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these prisons, and go directly to the 5 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World. Movies like The Shawshank Redemption, Escape Plan, and Escape from Alcatraz do not even come close to […]

  • Fears of Political Violence Spark a New Campaign Expense

    Newly elected Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) racked up more than $344,531 in security costs. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg/GettyThe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol changed plenty about U.S. politics, but one smaller consequence was the Federal Election Commission ruling that members of Congress could now spend campaign money on a new item: bodyguards.While the vast majority of lawmakers haven’t yet taken the FEC up on its offer, more than two dozen did. All told, security costs have already

  • Rents increase dramatically as evictions loom

    Rent is booming in nearly every major market in the country, with 2021 rent growth outpacing average growth from 2017 to 2019 in 98 of the 100 largest cities.

  • As evictions loom, rent is 'out of reach' for most low-wage workers across US, report shows

    When the pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, Schantayln Sherman, a single mother of a daughter with special needs, faced a series of medical and financial setbacks that left her unable to pay her rent. As she received rental assistance, Sherman said she tried to look for more affordable housing but that it was the "hardest thing" because stock is low, demand is high, waitlists are long and restrictions in terms of credit scores and income levels are limiting. According to affordable housing advocates and experts, Sherman's experience is part of a national crisis that predates the pandemic: a shortage of affordable housing for low-income communities.

  • 3-year-old killed in fire that destroyed mobile home in the NC mountains, cops say

    “This takes its toll on everyone. It takes its toll on the family, on all the relatives, on neighbors, on first responders.”

  • A Chinese CCTV firm angrily denied being complicit in repressing Uyghur Muslims after MPs pushed for it to be banned in the UK

    In a letter recently made public, Hikvision dismissed claims by British lawmakers that the firm is complicit in human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

  • Brothers raise money to help students afford to attend HBCUs

    Three brothers are working to create endowments to help students afford to attend historically Black colleges and universities. After struggling to afford to attend a HBCU and taking on student loans, Victor Collins started the C-Note Foundation in 2010. Collins told "Good Morning America" that he started the foundation so that other students would not be in the same situation he was.

  • Aaliyah’s Estate Releases Statement Calling Out Those Trying To ‘Leech Off Of Aaliyah’s Life Work’

    Aaliyah's estate is fed up with people trying to release the late singer's music and push unauthorized projects by using "shadowy tactics of deception."

  • Curtis Sliwa comes out against vaccine mandates

    Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City has come out against the latest requirement that city indoor bars and restaurants must require proof of vaccination from patrons in order to enter. (Aug. 5)

  • Saturday Night Live wants its stars to stay longer. Will it help or hurt the show?

    Wondering which Saturday Night Live cast members will be leaving the show before a new season starts has become an annual ritual. Traditionally, nothing about the SNL cast is really confirmed until shortly before the season premiere in the fall, and this will probably be the case in 2021, too. But longtime followers of the show got a major surprise recently, as Variety reported that not only does producer Lorne Michaels want to defy the exit signals given off by Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate

  • ‘I can’t breathe’: Why is Independence cop who punched man in crisis still employed?

    The officer omitted the fact that he struck the man in the report he filed. What else don’t we know about? | Editorial

  • President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional and he knows it

    Biden was elected to restore norms to Washington, D.C., but his eviction decision is one of the most egregious acts of executive overreach in decades.

  • Steep obstacles for U.S. Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

    A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the U.S. Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks. For the millions of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, crossing the border illegally or overstaying visas, an obscure Senate procedure known as "budget reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16" could determine their future this year. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to use it to bypass the need for Republican support on legislation that would have Dreamers and possibly millions of other immigrants hitch a ride toward citizenship via a $3.5 trillion measure they call "human infrastructure" investments.

  • Selena Gomez and the Sensitive Celebs Joke-Policing TV Shows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn 2019, tensions between pop stars and journalists reached boiling point. Lizzo was attacking Pitchfork for allowing a non-musician to review her album Cuz I Love You. Justin Bieber accused an E! News host of “bullying” for suggesting that he lip-synced during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set. Grande also chimed in with a remark about bloggers not being “lit inside” that instantly became a meme. Lana Del Rey famously chided NPR music critic Ann Powers for

  • UCF snags this 3-star in-state recruit from Florida

    3-star OT Leyton Nelson commits to UCF over Florida despite leaving UF "ecstatic" with an offer last month.

  • IOC, Thomas Bach decline to denounce alleged detention of Uyghurs in China ahead of Beijing Olympics

    Allegations of genocide against the Uyghurs have prompted calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Games.

  • Boy young as 10 among suspects in Fort Worth gun shop firearm thefts, authorities say

    Law enforcement authorities said they feared the guns may be used in violence.

  • The meaning behind Ryan Crouser's gold-medal note to his grandfather

    Larry Crouser, 86, passed away the day before his grandson flew to Tokyo for his second Olympics.