Ending soon: Shop early QVC Black Friday deals on Dyson, Roku and Barefoot Dreams
Shop QVC's Nonstop Holiday Party event for loads of early Black Friday deals, but only through tonight, November 6.
Snag stellar markdowns on Barefoot Dreams cardigans and Dyson vacuums—both Reviewed-approved brands.
If you want to indulge in some retail therapy ahead of Black Friday 2022, today is the day to shop. QVC is holding a massive early Black Friday sale right now with tons of delightful deals on tech, fashion, home goods and kitchen appliances. The retailer is here to help satisfy all your shopping needs, but you need to act fast—the savings end at 11:59 p.m. EST tonight, November 6.
Shop the QVC Black Friday sale
For the next few hours, you can save big on popular brands like Dyson, Ninja, Roku, Tarte, Barefoot Dreams and more. Better still, new QVC customers can enter coupon code OFFER at checkout to score an additional $15 off their first purchase.
One of the best vacuums we've tried, the Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree vacuum, is currently available for $100 off. Typically $449, you can snag this Dyson vacuum for $349.98 at QVC. When we tested the V8, our reviewers raved about its powerful suction and the versatile attachments. If you've been on the hunt for a sleek, lightweight vacuum that you can easily tuck away, the V8 absolute could be your new go-to.
Looking to update your tech? Tune into Sunday night football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with ease with the Roku Express 4K+ and One For All indoor bar antenna for just $99.98—a $21.02 price cut. Roku makes some of our favorite devices, so this model is sure to please. Included in the set is the Roku streaming device with an Alexa-compatible remote, a HDMI cable and a powerful antenna with multi-directional reception. Whether you're looking to upgrade your streaming set up or do some holiday shopping for the tech-junkie in your life, this Roku deal is one you won't want to miss.
At the QVC Black Friday sale, you can save on many popular items across all categories—and, to make life easier, we have them all listed below. Press add to cart now, these holiday discounts will be gone by morning!
The best Black Friday deals at QVC
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara with tartelette Shadow Liners for $28.25 (Save $6.75)
Wicker Park 24-Inch Unlit Berry & Pinecone Wreath for $28.99 (Save $29.76)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydration Set for $42.50 (Save $42.50)
Honey-Can-Do 120-Cube Ornament Storage Box for $42.99 (Save $20)
Dennis Basso Mixed Media Wool Blend and Sherpa Jacket for $79.98 (Save $81.02)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic for $93.48 (Save $41.52)
Roku Express 4K+ with One For All Indoor Bar Antenna for $99.98 (Save $21.02)
Ninja Dual Brew Specialty Coffee System with Fold Away Frother for $179.99 (Save $50)
Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian 48-Ounce Variable Speed Blender with Dry Container for $269.98 (Save $222.02)
Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum for 349.98 (Save $99.02)
Bethlehem Lights 7.5-Foot Blue Spruce Incandescent Christmas Tree for $599 (Save $130)
PS5 Console with Horizon West Game Token, Vouchers and Accessories for $899.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Q60B QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,099.98 (Save $300.01)
Shop the QVC Black Friday sale
