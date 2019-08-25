Endless fear: Undocumented immigrants grapple with anxiety, depression under Trump

Liliana Campos was on a train from Los Angeles to San Francisco when she got a text from her brother alerting her of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in San Bruno, California.

“Be careful,” he warned.

Campos, 32, was overcome by a familiar fear. She had been a permanent resident for about a year. Logically, she knew that if ICE officers showed up in her neighborhood, they could not arrest her. But Campos said she can’t help but be haunted by the fear she felt during her 22 years living in the United States as an undocumented immigrant.

The Trump administration’s ongoing threats of ICE raids are exacerbating the daily fear and anxiety experienced by millions of undocumented immigrants across the United States. Without legal rights to reside or work in the U.S. or in many cases qualify for benefits such as health care, driver’s licenses or higher education, experts say many undocumented immigrants struggle with mental health problems often without the ability to seek treatment.

There are roughly 10 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Most come from Mexico, Central America and Asia. It is estimated that more than 16.7 million people in the United States have at least one undocumented immigrant in their household.

Researchers and immigrant rights advocates have only recently begun to study the effects immigration laws and political rhetoric can have on undocumented immigrants.

“It's very alarming to be in a position to be in. Our fear response is activated every day for years,” Campos said of the fear of deportation. “It has consequences.”

Immigrant families that avoid routine activities out of fear of immigration enforcement are more than three times more likely to experience psychological distress than immigrant families who didn’t avoid the same activities, according to a recent study by the Urban Institute.

In addition to causing psychological distress, experts say anti-immigration policies and rhetoric negatively impact undocumented immigrants access to physical and mental health services.

The policies, coupled with lasting fear of deportation, often result in depression, anxiety, or trauma related stress, according to Esmeralda Zamudio, a psychologist who works with undocumented students at the University of California, San Francisco.

Fear of deportation

Gustavo Guerrero, 27, said there’s not a day that goes by when he’s not thinking of his immigration status. “It’s always in the back of your mind,” he said, “You're driving, you're working, you're sleeping in your home, you're picking up your kids from school, you're constantly thinking about it.”

Guerrero, who is originally from Honduras, said he swam across the Rio Grande when he was 12 years old. Guerrero, who is a musician in Nashville, Tennessee, struggles with anxiety related to his undocumented legal status. He needs counseling, but without health insurance, he said he pays the $150 per session out of pocket. He can only afford to go once a month.

Others, like Azul Uribe, don’t learn of their undocumented legal status until later in life. Uribe came to the United States from Mexico by plane when she was 11, but her mother never told her she was undocumented — she wanted Uribe to assimilate, and to not live fearfully.

She learned of her undocumented legal status one week after her 22nd birthday — her brother told her over the phone.

“I’d gone from being this really gregarious, social, extroverted person to not being able to go to the grocery store when there were other people around because I felt like I was having a heart attack,” said Uribe, now 35.

For years, Uribe was locked in a legal battle to fight deportation. She had trouble sleeping and lost her appetite.

“I was very anxious a lot. I was broke and I could barely take care of my needs. I was just very poor and very anxious and very depressed,” Uribe said.

It would’ve been impossible to have a normal life — there was a constant echo of “You could be deported at any second,” she said. Miserable and hopeless, she wondered: “How long is my life going to stretch out like this?”

Three years after the start of her immigration case, Uribe agreed to voluntarily deport from the U.S. Uribe said she left on September 5, 2009, taking a bus to Mexico, a place that felt foreign to her because she had left there for the last time when she was 11 years old.