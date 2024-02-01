Feb. 1—DEARY — Nine Deary High School students took a trip to Oregon earlier this month to expand what they can do creatively in their careers and technical education classes.

Using a nearly $48,000 grant from the Idaho Career Ready Students Program, the students went to Arclight Dynamics in Bend, Ore., earlier this month to learn from professional metal workers and bring a new plasma table back to Deary.

A plasma table, or PlasmaCAM, allows them to cut out a design of their choosing from sheet metal. Deary's shop and agriculture teacher Mike Majors said the table uses a 3,000-degree blowtorch device to cut metal shapes. He called it a "modern light saber."

"They have endless possibilities, really, with that machine from making signs, to making numbers for addresses, to any custom work," he said.

While in Oregon with their chaperones, students learned from Arclight employees how to operate the machine. They then tested it out by making their own metal trinkets. The students also asked employees questions about their jobs and gained insight into careers like welding.

"It was pretty cool being able to actually learn hands-on and see a professional do it," said junior Aiden Capps.

When the team from Deary transported the 3,000-pound plasma table back to the school, parents and community members showed up to help them haul it into the Deary High School shop.

"It was almost like the entire community came together to get this machine in here," Majors said.

Stephanie Fletcher, the Whitepine Joint School District business manager who wrote the grant application, said it makes sense the community would lend a helping hand. Many of them work in careers that utilize the skills the students are learning in their career technical eduction (CTE) classes.

There are 63 students in the school's CTE program. Deary High Principal Joshua Hardy said CTE offers a career path for those who do not want to go the traditional college route.

After the machine gets set up this week, the nine students who went to Oregon will be tasked with passing along the skills they learned from Arclight Dynamics.

"We learn from them and then it's our job to teach the rest of the students how to operate and use the machine," said senior Gunnar Rosen.

Rosen and Capps were joined on their trip to Oregon by senior Tucker Ashmead, freshman Chase Sanderson, sophomore Emma Keller, senior Carl Stanton, sophomore Karmen Griffin, sophomore Seneca Kiss and freshman Sophia Winter. They already have ideas for projects they want to tackle using the plasma table.

Keller wants to make wall art and Stanton wants to finish a metal model airplane he's been working on, for example.

Griffin wants to make a gift for a relative.

"I want to make a really cute welcome sign for my grandma," Griffin said.

The new plasma cutting table is replacing an old one that was smaller and had outdated technology. Stanton said the new table will significantly reduce the time it takes to finish a project.

The state grant also paid for two new welders and a new table saw. Majors said the table saw is safer than the one it replaced. For example, the new model will stop the blade from spinning as soon as it detects any moisture from someone's skin.

The table saw, which was purchased from Coeur d'Alene Power Tool, was installed earlier this month and is already popular among the students.

"It's used every single day," Majors said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.