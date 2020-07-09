Endpoint Security Market Revenue to Hit USD 15B by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America's endpoint security market is projected to hold above a 45% share by 2026, owing to the increasingly wide enterprise adoption of BYOD and the work from home trend, along with the extensive presence of well-established market players and SMEs in the region.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the endpoint security market, which estimates the market valuation for endpoint security will cross US $15 billion by 2026. The increasing adoption of end-user devices, such as smartphones and laptops, and demand for securing these devices, are expected to contribute to market growth.

The growing demand for secure connectivity and privacy of enterprise networks to process highly sensitive data is expected to support endpoint security market growth. Advanced functional capabilities to secure user devices such as desktop, laptops, and smartphones are driving the demand for endpoint security software & services. Endpoint security solution provides a framework to secure multiple computing devices. In addition, it discovers, manages, and controls computing devices that request access to a secured enterprise network.

The mobile device security software segment is witnessing the highest growth rate of nearly a 12% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The demand for mobile device security software across large enterprises has increased exponentially. The growth is attributed to an increase in the adoption of portable devices such as laptops and smartphones. With the growing popularity of the BYOD trend, enterprises are witnessing cyberattacks over these devices. This software provides optimum security to these devices over an enterprise network and notifies if vulnerabilities are detected.

The on-premise deployment segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeline at a CAGR of 8%. Companies relying on on-premise infrastructure for their business operations drive the demand for these security solutions. The software deployed over in-house infrastructure provides a higher degree of control and security over endpoint devices. In addition, companies majorly leverage on-premise solutions to ensure high availability of mission-critical applications. This helps enterprises to better manage and control their business infrastructures compared to cloud computing models.

The demand for endpoint security software & services is increasing across healthcare enterprises due to a large volume of Employee Healthcare Record (EHR) data being shared and accessed across multiple endpoint devices. Healthcare institutions are deploying endpoint security software to ensure uninterrupted processing and security of IT infrastructure. As these enterprises process a large volume of EHR, endpoint security software ensures that the data does not leak from any computing devices. In addition, cyberattacks on healthcare systems and IT infrastructures can be prevented by utilizing endpoint security software and services.

North America is projected to hold above a 45% share in the endpoint security market by 2026. The increasingly wide enterprise adoption of the BYOD and work from home trend is expected to support market growth. Furthermore, the extensive presence of well-established market players and SMEs are also expected to support market growth. For instance, in October 2019, Elastic N.V. launched its Elastic Endpoint Security software solution. It features ransomware, phishing, and exploit prevention capabilities. This launch helped the company to provide advanced security solutions for portable computing devices.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of advanced endpoint security solutions. Security vendors are continuously developing and advancing their solutions as per the technology evolution. This is expected to drive the demand from enterprises for endpoint security solutions to safeguard their endpoint devices. For instance, in June 2020, Unistal launched the Protegent Endpoint Security solution for enterprises to enable security from email threats and web downloads. In addition, it provides easy control over endpoint devices and effective management capabilities. This helped the company to offer advanced security solutions to secure devices from cyberattacks.