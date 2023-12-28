The ends of eras: Look back on restaurants and breweries that closed around OKC in 2023

When the year started, it was inevitable that some restaurants would close. That's the natural cycle of the industry.

Did any of us think we'd see as many closures as we have? Probably not, especially as those closings seemed to pile up in the last quarter of the year.

From breweries to restaurants, closures came by way of both retirement and financial problems. Some owners simply saw the writing on the wall and decided to close up shop before things could go from bad to worse, others felt their time in the industry had simply come to an end.

While not exhaustive, here's a recap of some of the restaurants and breweries we said goodbye to in 2023.

Winnicki Brewing

The brewery, 7113 NW 80 #3, was forced to cease operations in April due to licensing issues and announced it would not be reopening its tap room. Eventually, without a taproom, owners made the decision to cease production altogether, and in October the brewery closed its doors for good.

Diners eat Nov. 17, 2015, at Cafe do Brasil in Oklahoma City. The Midtown staple closed in April.

Oklahoma City's original Brazilian restaurant, 440 NW 11, closed its doors in late April as owner Ana Davis announced her retirement. The restaurant had been a Midtown staple for nearly three decades.

Reports of patrons showing up to find locked doors and lights off on the dates of pre-paid events and attempts to recover payments, an Instagram stating that the venue at 317 NW 23 is permanently closed and an out of commission website, were all we got when The Eleanor closed without notice after April of this year. Attempts to reach ownership were unsuccessful.

Another Midtown fixture, Brown's Bakery, 1100 N Walker Ave., announced in June that it would close. A short time later, William Brown, son of Bill Brown, decided he would continue the family's work after finding a new location for the bakery. No word on where the new bakery will be or what progress has been made on reviving Brown's.

Tommy, left, and Frankie Myatt outside of Alvarado's Mexican Restaurant in Edmond in the late 1990s to early 2000s. The Myatts were regulars of the restaurant, said their daughter, Stacey Parsons.

A beloved Edmond fixture, Alvarado's, 2805 S Broadway, Edmond, closed June 17 when owner Carlos Alvarado announced plans to retire. After nearly three decades in the city, the restaurant closed with regulars, former and current staff all coming together to reminisce and say goodbye.

Despite a constant crowd, the Midtown location of Louie's, 1215 N Walker Ave., closed in July, sparking questions of issues in Midtown. Local real estate agents called it natural turnover, however, and pointed out that the building was half the size of other Louie's locations, a contributing factor in ownership's decision not to renew their lease.

1492 New World Latin Cuisine is pictured Sept. 19 in Oklahoma City. The eatery closed in 2023.

Shortly after Louie's closed, the owners of 1492, 1207 N Walker Ave., announced plans to vacate their Midtown property, rather than renew the lease. However, they are still operating their location in Casady Square, which moved to operating seven days a week following the Midtown closure.

Amy Meyer, wife of owner Randy Meyer, said The Mantel, 201 E Sheridan Ave., closed Aug. 5 because "after 25 years, the concept of the Mantel had run its course," and the ownership "just wanted to do something different." A new concept Bibbs Smokehouse & Catering Co. has since moved into the space.

Edmond's Golden Spoon Plant Cafe, 2851 W Edmond Road Suite B, Edmond, announced its closure at the end of August, just days after originally announcing plans to remodel. The closure came as a reminder that it was not just Oklahoma City being affected by closures.

Twisted Spike Brewing

"OKC's largest taproom," struggled to fill it with the number of people needed following the pandemic, according to owner Bruce Sanchez, who made the decision in September to close the brewery, 1 NW 10, after seven years in business.

Amanda McLish makes drinks for a customer Sept. 23 at VZD's Restaurant and Bar in Oklahoma City. The establishment, which had occupied as a club since the late 1970s at 4200 N Western Ave., closed that month.

Following failed attempts to negotiate amenable terms with a new landlord, VZD's announced that it would vacate the space it had occupied as a club since the late 1970s at 4200 N Western Ave. The current iteration of the bar had been open since 2015 and saw its final night in September.

Cross Timbers Brewing Co.

Oct. 10 was the last day in operation for Cross Timbers Brewing Co., 1900 Linwood Blvd. Suite 100B, as it joined a number of other breweries across the state resigned to similar fates.

The Copley

After nearly four years, The Copley, 610 NW 23, closed its doors in mid-October, while also honoring venue rentals booked through November. Ownership said online the decision was made in order to "focus on family, health, and the next chapter."

After battling back from a brain injury that should have claimed her life, chef Rachel Foster returned to the kitchen at Moni's, 17200 N May Ave. #700, Edmond, in May. Unfortunately, by early November, the restaurant had announced its closure, without any detailed explanation.

In November, chef-owner Zach Hutton and his wife, Kayla, announced the closure of their restaurant Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails in the Paseo, 605 NW 28 Suite B, after more than five years in business. The Huttons rebounded quickly however, taking on new roles at Midtown restaurant GHST within weeks.

Yuzo Sushi Tapas in Automobile Alley closed after seven years in business.

Automobile Alley sushi spot Yuzo Sushi Tapas, 808 N Broadway Ave., announced that after seven years in business it had "officially closed," becoming the latest in a series of head-scratching departures among the industry.

In a move that unlike most of the others on this list, did not seem to cause much distress to citizens, Sunset Patio Bar, 401 NW 10 Suite #A, 401 NW 10 B, announced its closure in late November. County assessor records show unpaid property taxes for 2023 at the location.

Plaza District fixture and home for all things local beer, Oak & Ore, 1732 NW 16 Suite A, announced plans to close in late November. The gastropub served as a cornerstone to the district and a champion of local brewers for nine years, with ownership having pioneered the Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit.

Ned's Starlite Lounge in Oklahoma City.

The post announcing the closure of Ned's Starlite Lounge, 7301 N May Ave., on Facebook said the restaurant was "next in line" as part of a trend "happening frequently" in the industry. Deeper details showed an ongoing lawsuit between ownership and the Oklahoma Tax Commission and unpaid property taxes for 2023 on the county assessor's website.

The final closure of 2023 will come on New Year's Eve as fine-dining staple Ludivine, 320 NW 10, serves its last dish as a restaurant. The announcement of the impending closure noted that the brand's catering and private event arms will remain available for Oklahoma City residents to take advantage of in the future.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Restaurants and breweries around OKC that shut their doors in 2023