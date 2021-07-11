As it ends lease for longtime eatery, Gables puts another dent into the community | Opinion

Burger Bob’s, a small eating place in Coral Gables, is where friends meet to share the news of the day over a cup of coffee or a… burger and fries, and where movers and shakers meet to discuss politics. Located at the edge of the Granada Golf Course, it is also where golfers unwind after a long morning on the course. And it is where, on a couple of occasions, I met the late Roxcy Bolton to share small talk over bacon and eggs at a late morning breakfast.

Now, I am told, Burger Bob’s, which weathered the pandemic storm, is scheduled to close at the end of July. I understand the need for progress and all that it means. I also understand tradition and history. And the importance of people’s jobs and livelihood. And all that means. Burger Bob’s legacy isn’t that long (it is only 27 years old). Yet the small diner with the folksy atmosphere has carved out a place in the heart of many in the Coral Gables community and beyond.

Bonnie Bolton, the daughter of Roxcy, still is a frequent customer at Burger Bob’s. And it seems that the “fighting spirit” her late mother was known for has fallen on her. Like her mother, Bonnie formed a friendship with Rita Tennyson, the diner’s manager. So, it isn’t the diner alone the city is getting rid of, it’s also Rita and her children who also work at Burger Bob’s.

‘Egregious’

In a recent phone call Bolton said, “It’s egregious that the city wants to get rid of Rita and her children to bring in a bigger restaurant and more revenue, which will also bring in more traffic to the community.

“Rita has been there 26 of the 27 years the diner has been leased to Robert “Bob” Maguire. Not only is she the manager, she runs her own catering business from the diner. I don’t know what will happen to them if the diner closes. I’ve been talking to various members of the community and people at City Hall trying to get them to stop the closure,” Bolton said.

Bolton isn’t the only one trying to get the city of Coral Gables to let Robert Maguire keep the lease, thereby securing Rita Tennyson’s job. Dorothy Thompson, who served as the city’s first and only woman mayor (1985-’87) said, “A lot is going on. As far as I know, the lease is not going to be renewed. Burger Bob — Robert Maguire is really ready to retire, but I am concerned about Rita. I love Rita so much. You should see what she does as a caterer.”

Story continues

Thomson said Rodney Barreto, owner of Barreto Hospitality, a diversified food and entertainment company that partners with high-end chefs and event professionals, wants the Burger Bob’s property. “He wants to put $800,000 into renovating Burger Bob’s. Some of us don’t want to transform that little iconic restaurant into something big. But the lease is set to expire August 31,” she said.

Operates catering business

For Rita Tennyson, Burger Bob’s is more than a diner. It is also where she operates her catering business. And it also provides a livelihood for her two grown daughters.

She said she learned in June in a letter from the city of Coral Gables, telling her that the lease would not be renewed, and that someone had offered to put in a lot of money to upgrade the space. “The letter said that by July 31 we need to tell them when we will be leaving because they have already received an unsolicited bid. It seems that the city wants whoever is going to lease the space to completely remodel and update all equipment.”

Even though the future of Burger Bob’s and Tennyson look dismal, Tennyson said she will still put in a bid.

“The space, which is owned by the city, needs a lot of work. I don’t have $800,000 but I am offering to put in new furniture, and replace whatever equipment that needs to be replaced. We do need to put in a new toilet, but we cannot afford to put in all new equipment, Tennyson said.

“Even if we could, if we ever had to vacate the space, we would have to leave everything behind for the city. She said she got the news about the city of Coral Gables ending the lease about two weeks ago. “Right now we are working on putting numbers together so we will know how much money we need to raise to meet the city’s standard to renew our lease,” she said.

Don Slesnick, former Coral Gables mayor said, “It’s a complicated issue. Improving the building will expand the size of the restaurant. But poor Bob is not in a position to renovate. People love Rita and Bob. The neighborhood loves Bob’s. It is not only an institution to the city of Coral Gables, but also to my family. My children grew up going to Burger Bob’s. It reminds us of the old days. The price is right and the seniors can afford it.”

Slesnick said one of the persons bidding has promised to keep the same atmosphere, and would love to keep Bob as a greeter. “... But it’s hard to tell. One of the features is the pricing. If a new owner puts in a lot of money for upgrades, they will have to raise prices. It is an emotional issue. But the city has drawn the line - the city will not pay for the upgrade of a privately owned restaurant.”

‘Not going to be the same around here’

Gay Bondurant, 80, a 73-year resident, has been going to Bob’s on a regular basis since around 2000, just after she retired. “I live very close by and sometimes I go there for breakfast and lunch. It’s not going to be the same around here without Burger Bob’s.”

Bondurant describes Burger Bob’s as “... an iconic place that there are not enough of. At Burger Bob’s, everybody talks to everybody. I go there because I meet new people, and people I haven’t seen in a while. You can’t do that in a regular restaurant. You can walk in there and order a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread and you will get a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white. It’s kind of like “Cheers” without the alcohol. ”

She said the idea that the city is just tossing him [Maguire] out is just awful. It’s about community. I realize the lease is up, but it’s just ripping the heart out of the community. It’s heartbreaking the way the city has treated Bob’s. The city could have spruced up the space for Bob.

“But it’s all about money. The hometown feel of the city has just gone away.”