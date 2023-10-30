ENDS October 31st-Double Your Chances To Win This Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win this GT500.

Ford’s legacy in high-performance vehicles has never been more evident than with the Shelby GT500, described by Car and Driver in 2022 as the most robust road car the automaker has ever crafted. This year, fans and enthusiasts have the opportunity to win a piece of this legacy: the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition.

A Legacy Six Decades Strong

Celebrating almost 60 years of Mustang dominance, this Heritage Edition is not just another Mustang. It’s an epitome of muscle and history combined, providing an unparalleled driving experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Unprecedented Power: More than Just Numbers

With a staggering 760 horsepower under its hood, this Shelby GT500 redefines Mustang performance. Its hand-crafted supercharged 5.2L V-8 engine guarantees an adrenaline rush, shooting the car from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. This isn't just a nod to the past; it's a leap into the future of muscle cars, surpassing the 1967 Shelby GT500, which clocked 60 mph in 5.5 seconds.

Iconic and Exclusive Features

The 2022 Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition is not just about raw power. It's about exclusivity and luxury. Beyond the standard features, it boasts:

The GT500 Heritage Package

An advanced Technology Package

A tailored Handling Package

Premium Recaro leather-trimmed seats

Customizations to Set It Apart

But that's not all. This particular GT500 is set to receive special touches from the Dream Giveaway Garage, including:

A unique rear spoiler and gurney flaps by Anderson Composite

Aesthetic enhancements via American Car Craft's engine and cabin kits

And keep an eye out: more upgrades are on the horizon.

A Mustang for All Roads

Whether it's the racetrack, city streets, or a showcase, this GT500 is designed to impress. And to make the win even sweeter, the prize also covers $24,000 to handle any taxes.

It's not just about winning a car; it's about becoming a part of Ford's illustrious history. And while you bask in the glory of this machine, remember: your participation supports veterans and children's charities. So why wait? The driver's seat of the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition beckons. Secure your chance now.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.