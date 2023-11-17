Ends TODAY! Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This 427-Powered Nova

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Car enthusiasts have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of American muscle car history with the Nova Dream Giveaway. The grand prize? A fully restored 1970 Chevy Nova, not just any ordinary restoration but a big-block restomod, brimming with high-performance upgrades. The lucky winner of this sweepstakes will not only receive the keys to this classic vehicle but also get a bonus $6,000 to cover the taxes.

Rooted in the golden era of muscle cars, the 1970 Chevy Nova embodies the spirit of the late 1960s, offering a nostalgic journey back to a time when raw power and classic design ruled the roads. This particular Nova stands out with its impressive big-block V-8 engine, complete with GM Performance heads, and the legendary four-speed transmission that powers a robust Positraction rear end.

Every inch of this Astro Blue Nova screams performance and style. The suspension has been upgraded for superior handling, and the addition of a Caltracs system ensures maximum traction. The car rides on 14-inch front and 15-inch rear modern redline radials, perfectly complementing the old-school charm with modern functionality.

One of the most exhilarating features of this Nova is its electronic exhaust cutouts. At the flick of a switch, the car transforms from an aggressive muscle car roar to a full-blown race car sound.

This is more than just a car; it's a dream machine for anyone who loves the thrill of driving a classic American muscle car. The giveaway is open, but time is ticking. Don't miss your chance to be behind the wheel of this 1970 Chevy Nova. For those in the Tampa Bay area, there's even an opportunity to see and hear this beauty in person. Remember, your entry supports a good cause, benefiting veterans and children. Enter now and be part of automotive history!

