Ends Tomorrow: Enter To Win This 2021 Shelby GT500

This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.

While this GT500 represents the fastest, most capable production Mustang on the track, it does not ask the driver to sacrifice any ride quality or comfort features. In fact, with the Technology Package and the B&O Premium Sound System this car is just as capable for the commute or road trip as it is on the track. However, this ultimate driver’s car is also highly collectible and shows good as well.

In addition to giving away this incredible car and $25,000.00 to cover the taxes, The Shelby American Collection is also throwing in the GT500 Track Attack experience at Ford's Performance Racing School. So the winner will not only have one of the fastest cars on the street or track but he or she will also learn how to use it.

If you’ve ever wanted to own one of the fastest cars on the road, here’s your chance. All you have to do is make a donation to The Shelby American Collection and you will be entered to win this awesome car and $25,000.00 to cover the taxes. Donations between $25.00 and $2,500.00 will be accepted but the higher donations receive more entries, increasing your odds. On top of that, Motorious readers get even more entries thanks to a special promo. Ends tomorrow!

