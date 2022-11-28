Ends tonight: Shop Cyber Monday laptop deals and save up to 70% at HP

Score up to 70% off during HP's Cyber Monday sale—ending tonight.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Save up to 71% on Cyber Monday laptop deals at HP, and take an extra 5% off select products $599+ with code STOCKING5 or an extra 10% off select products $999+ with code STOCKING10.

Save hundreds on HP laptops, monitors, printers and accessories for work or gaming.

Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

We're entering the final hours of Cyber Monday, and if you're searching for Cyber Monday laptop deals, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking to snag a new computer ahead of the new school year, or you're looking to upgrade your machine for under $1,000, there are plenty of great options at HP to save on.

Shop the HP Cyber Monday sale

Save up to 70% on laptops, desktops, and gaming peripherals with free shipping storewide during HP's Cyber Monday sale. You can find great laptop deals like the HP ENVY Laptop 17t-cr1000 for $799.99, marked down from the retail price of $1,299.99 (a savings of $500).

►Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

►The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

During the HP Cyber Monday sale, you can also find great laptops from the Pavilion line, like the Pavilion 15. One of our writers loved the simplicity and performance of the Pavilion 15, noting in his review that it had a very good keyboard and trackpad. The Pavilion 15 is now on sale for $399.99, saving you a total of $220.

The best laptops you can find on sale at HP

Story continues

Shop the HP Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday laptop deals: Save up to 70% off on HP computers