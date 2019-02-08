Enduro Royalty Trust (PVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enduro Royalty Trust (PVL) closed at $2.42, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day.

Enduro Royalty Trust (PVL) closed at $2.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas statutory trust had lost 6.27% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.28% in that time.

PVL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PVL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 88.89% higher. PVL is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, PVL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.06. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.06.

The Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

