Endwell man pleads guilty to vehicular assault in 2021 chase that led to crash

A 21-year-old Endwell man pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to second-degree vehicular assault and possession of stolen property after leading police on a high-speed chase in October 2021 that ended with a crash and serious injuries to another driver.

Brandon W. Carlson will likely spend 2 to 7 years in state prison according to Brittnee Babb-George, a spokesperson for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Carlson stole a pickup truck Oct. 11, 2021, in the Town of Union and led New York State Troopers on a chase.

More:Former Vestal Diner owner sentenced to a year in prison for dodging payroll taxes

More:These Binghamton students are heading back to school in style

For subscribers:Union-Endicott football: Outlook, schedule, what to know about 2022 season

Carlson, who officials later said was under the influence of methamphetamine, drove the truck at more than 80 mph in a 30-mph zone, eventually striking another car in the area of Country Club Road and Stark Avenue.

“When someone makes the conscious decision to operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the results can be tragic for all involved,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Rita M. Basile prosecuted the case for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Endwell man pleads guilty to vehicular assault in 2021 chase, crash