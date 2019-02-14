Enea AB (publ) (STO:ENEA): What Does The Future Look Like?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The most recent earnings release Enea AB (publ)’s (STO:ENEA) announced in December 2018 signalled that the company gained from a strong tailwind, leading to a high double-digit earnings growth of 70%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts perceive Enea’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for next year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 8.0%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates generating double digit 28% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting kr196m by 2022.

Although it is informative knowing the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the business is moving every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Enea’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 11%. This means that, we can assume Enea will grow its earnings by 11% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Enea, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

