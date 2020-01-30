Enea: Annual Statement 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea's revenues pass SEK 1 billion for the first time in its history

Fourth quarter 2019

Revenue amounted to SEK 260.8 (237.1) million, equivalent to a 10 percent increase.

(237.1) million, equivalent to a 10 percent increase. Operating profit amounted to SEK 57.0 (66.7) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 21.8 (28.1) percent. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 57.0 (59.5) million, equivalent to an operating margin of 21.8 (25.1) percent.

(66.7) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 21.8 (28.1) percent. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items amounted to (59.5) million, equivalent to an operating margin of 21.8 (25.1) percent. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.32 (2.72), and were affected by costs ( SEK 18.4 million ) for early bond loan redemption.

(2.72), and were affected by costs ( ) for early bond loan redemption. In October Enea executed early redemption of its SEK 500 million bond loan, issued on 5 March 2018 . In tandem with the redemption the company arranged a new three year bank loan of SEK 250 million .

Full Year 2019

Revenue amounted to SEK 1,012.0 (830.3) million, equivalent to a 22 percent increase.

(830.3) million, equivalent to a 22 percent increase. Operating profit increased to SEK 254.7 (188.9) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 25.2 (22.7) percent. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items increased to SEK 258.4 (192.5) million, equivalent to an operating margin of 25.5 (23.2) percent.

(188.9) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 25.2 (22.7) percent. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items increased to (192.5) million, equivalent to an operating margin of 25.5 (23.2) percent. Earnings per share increased to SEK 8.47 (7.33).



Comments from Jan Häglund, President and CEO

Enea's revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 were SEK 260.8 million, which means that full year revenues were SEK 1,012 million. Passing SEK 1 billion of revenues is an important milestone, and a corroboration that our growth strategy is generating results. Successful acquisitions combined with new investments in product development have expanded our addressable market and added revenues from a significant base of new business customers worldwide. The fourth quarter of 2019 also demonstrates how our business model, with its high share of recurring software revenues, enables stable revenues with high profitability, without any individual deal impacting our quarterly earnings.

Our fourth quarter operating margin was 21.8 percent (25.2 percent for the full year), which means we exceeded our ambition for the full year in every quarter of 2019. The success factors underpinning our solid profitability are software being a large share of our business, with its high gross margin, coupled with an efficient cost structure. Enea's robust share price performance in recent months caused higher cost provisioning in the fourth quarter than previous quarters, related to our long-term incentive programs. Earnings per share for the full year were SEK 8.47, Enea's highest ever.

Efficiency and focus

Enea is continuing its transformation, with a growing revenue share generated by the Network Solutions product group (62 percent of total revenues in the fourth quarter). We're seeing several growth opportunities, in 5G and virtualization platforms for example, and accordingly, are upscaling R&D investments to address the standards set by early markets and customers. Our hiring is focused on our Eastern Europe R&D centers (Croatia and Romania) as well as India, because we've had positive experience of a high level of engineering competence for a competitive cost in these countries. We're also phasing out a small-scale R&D presence in Germany to increase efficiency. Our total planned investments in 5G applications, data management and virtualization platforms are higher than the revenues we expect from these products 2020. Our ambition is for revenues in these segments to gather pace in the next three years, but that these investments will make a positive earnings contribution as early as in 2021. All these new products are well positioned to be key components of our organic growth through the coming years.

The Operating Systems Solutions product group remains important to Enea, although its revenues and share of total sales continue to decrease (24 percent of total revenues in the fourth quarter). This is mainly because our key accounts are growing their usage of open source software to complement and replace Enea's OSE product. We're continuing to realign our R&D capacity to OSE customer needs, so we can free up skills for new initiatives, in segments like virtualization platforms. We'll also be downscaling our headcount in Operating Systems in Sweden to adjust our costs and resources to a smaller business volume.

Overall, our efficiency actions will yield estimated restructuring costs of SEK 15 million, which we'll expense in the first quarter of 2020.

New products and customers

R&D and innovation are the foundations of Enea's future growth, and our experts frequently create new offerings and products ahead of the competition. One great example is from as recently as November, when Enea became the world's company to launch video optimization of the new Apple TV+ streaming service. This agility is possible because of our unique competence and flexible products that adapt readily to satisfy new market standards. Our new solution for enterprise networks, based on a combination of Enea's NFV Access platform and application software from several other providers, is another example of our innovation, which we demoed at an industry event in October. The freedom of choice between different applications makes our solution unique and we're noting growing interest from customers, including telecom operators, for this new generation of enterprise solutions.