Enemy fire spotter from Luhansk Oblast sentenced to 12 years in prison

Enemy fire spotter sentenced to 12 years in prison

"At the public prosecution of the Lysychansk District Prosecutor's Office of Luhansk Oblast, a woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for adjusting enemy fire onto the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Facebook update reads.

The agency said that the woman was detained at the end of April 2022 in the village of Troyitske, Severodonetsk district.

"Prosecutors provided the court with indisputable evidence based on the results of examinations and materials collected by the investigation," the statement said.

It is documented that the 52-year-old local resident for ideological reasons helped the enemy in the rapid capture of settlements on the Popasna axis.

According to the Security Service, she collected information on the location and movement of Ukrainian army units, weapons, and military equipment.

"She passed the intelligence to her daughter, who lived in Moscow and worked for the Russian Federal Security Service from the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the prosecutor's office said.

After exposing the supporter of Russia, relevant audio and text messages, as well as photos were found on her mobile phone.

According to the trial, the Vasylkivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast found the woman guilty of assisting the occupation forces in conducting hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced her to a real punishment.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine