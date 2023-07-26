Enemy whistleblower nabbed in Mykolaiv

The SBU detained an enemy informer in Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian informant caught helping to facilitate attacks on crucial logistic facilities in Mykolaiv Oblast, the service reported on July 26.

The occupiers hoped to hinder logistics support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the ongoing counter-offensive operation.

Read also: Ukraine’s SBU nabs Russian agent trying to disrupt Ukrainian counter-offensive near Bakhmut

The defendant attempted to identify key railway bridges used by military units on the southern front. He also covertly recorded the movement of personnel and equipment.

According to the SBU, the suspect was actively engaged in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he often posted anti-Ukrainian comments, which led to his remote recruitment by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Read also: Ukraine’s SBU nabs Russian agent helping abuse residents of Mykolayiv Oblast

The man was charged with violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

The SBU arrested another Mykolaiv resident on May 28. He collected data on Ukrainian military units, as well as information about key facilities near the frontline in the south of Ukraine. He also faces up to 12 years in prison.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine