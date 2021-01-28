'The enemy is within': Pelosi echoes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's warnings about GOP members who've 'threatened violence' against Democrats

Eliza Relman
nancy pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen during a press conference on January 21, 2021. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Pelosi said "the enemy is within" about certain GOP lawmakers who've tried to carry weapons in the Capitol.

  • Ocasio-Cortez said she and others members "still don't yet feel safe around other members of Congress."

  • Greene has repeatedly accused Pelosi of treason and advocated for her to be given the death penalty.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued on Thursday that some Republican lawmakers, who she accused of "threatening violence" against their Democratic colleagues, are "the enemy" within the House.

Pelosi appeared to back Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers who've claimed that some GOP members pose a threat to them in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege on January 6.

"I do believe ... that we will probably need a supplemental, more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives - a threat that members are concerned about, in addition to what is happening outside," Pelosi said during a press briefing.

When asked to clarify her remark, Pelosi added, "It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and who have threatened violence on other members of Congress."

Some Republican members of Congress helped spread conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats - lies that helped motivate the pro-Trump mob to invade the Capitol as Congress certified the Electoral College count and finalized President Joe Biden's victory.

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN last week that "a very considerable amount" of Democratic lawmakers "still don't yet feel safe around other members of Congress" following the siege. She condemned GOP Rep. Andy Harris, who last week attempted to violate House rules and bring his concealed gun onto the House floor.

"The moment you bring a gun onto the House floor, in violation of rules, you put everyone around you in danger," Ocasio-Cortez said. "It is irresponsible. It is reckless."

A man who allegedly took part in the Capitol riot also posted death threats against Ocasio-Cortez online.

Far-right GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia released a campaign ad last year that showed her holding an assault rifle next to photos of Ocasio-Cortez and two other progressive congresswomen of color. Facebook removed the ad, citing its policy prohibiting violence and incitement.

"GOP lawmakers campaigned with images of them cocking guns next to photos of myself," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted earlier this month. "Now they are trying to violate DC law and House rules to sneak guns onto the House floor two weeks after a white supremacist insurrection that killed 5 people. Why?"

Greene has also repeatedly accused Pelosi of treason and advocated for her to be given the death penalty.

Pelosi also condemned the House Republican leadership on Thursday for their handling of Greene, who has trafficked in a slew of conspiracy theories, including lies about mass shootings at American schools. Pelosi expressed outrage over GOP leaders' recent decision to assign Greene to the House Committee on Education and Labor.

"Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School," she said. "When she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school ... what could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

