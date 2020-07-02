EnerCom's 25th Anniversary of The Oil & Gas Conference® will Feature Innovative Digital Attendance

EnerCom hosts its 25th annual The Oil & Gas Conference in an innovative digital format

Virtual attendance open to registrants globally

Attendance fees will be waived for qualifying buyside attendees

DENVER, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. is pleased to announce that registration is open for the 25th annual edition of its popular The Oil & Gas Conference® August 17th to the 19th, 2020. This year's event will allow the global energy investment community to attend digitally. EnerCom is excited to expand upon it's quarter-century of experience providing high-quality events to offer an experience that allows investors to attend from anywhere in the world.

Buyside investors and oil and gas company professionals may register for the event for free through the conference website.



"COVID-19 creates new challenges for our firm as we prepare for our 25th annual conference, and we continue to find ways innovate," said EnerCom President Aaron Vandeford. "The oil and gas industry is one that finds a way to continually evolve in the face of new challenges and we look to take that thought process into our event."



Health and Safety: EnerCom remains focused on the health and safety of our attendees, presenters, sponsors and staff. As such, this year's conference will be held primarily in a digital format which will ensure the safety of everyone involved in the event.



Conference Details: The Oil & Gas Conference® 25 offers investment professionals the opportunity to listen to senior management teams in the oil and gas industry present operational and financial strategies and to gain exposure to important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry.



Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2020 edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® will feature public and private oil and gas companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada. A list of presenting companies will be provided on the conference website at a future date and updated periodically.



Additional Speakers: Global energy industry leaders, economists, market strategists, government officials and other energy experts will provide their insights on global commodities markets, ESG policy and reporting, exports of crude oil and natural gas, frac sand supply and logistics, and capital sources for energy development.



Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather for the conference.



One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Traditionally, EnerCom arranged and managed more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests. Registered buy- and sell-side attendees will be able to schedule meetings with presenting management teams in-person and online as appropriate.



How to Register: Investment professionals and oil and gas companies can register for the event through the conference website.



EnerCom History and Sponsors: EnerCom ( Ener gy Com munications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996 with this goal in mind.



Global sponsors of EnerCom's conferences are Netherland, Sewell & Associates; and Moss Adams, LLP. Additional sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 25 include Enverus; CAC Specialty; Haynes and Boone, LLP; PNC; and Bank of America.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Since 1994 EnerCom, Inc. has developed into a nationally recognized management consultancy advising oil and gas industry clients on corporate strategy, asset valuations, investor relations, media relations, external communications and visual communications design.



EnerCom produces and publishes numerous data products and external communications tools for public energy companies and oil and gas investors including: