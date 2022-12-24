We Energies lifts request to reduce natural gas usage after pipeline equipment failure

For 12 hours on the coldest night of the year, We Energies customers were asked to lower their thermostats to 60 or 62 degrees as the state's largest utility grappled with an unexpected shortage of natural gas because of a pipeline equipment failure.

By early Saturday, the crisis was over and the request was lifted.

"No one lost heat on that really cold day," said Brendan Conway, a spokesman for We Energies. "All of our customers kept their service up the whole time."

But the drama played out through the frigid evening Friday and early-morning hours Saturday as temperatures plunged to below-zero wind chills.

"We say we're hardy in Wisconsin but you should always be ready for extreme weather conditions," said Tom Content, executive director of Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin, the statewide consumer advocate for residential and business utility customers.

He said it "may be important to do a deep dive analysis" on the events that led to the request for customers to cut back their natural gas usage.

Problems began Friday when We Energies' largest natural gas provider, Guardian pipeline, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-based ONEOK, had an equipment failure.

"Guardian experienced two valve malfunctions at its Sycamore compressor station in DeKalb County, Illinois, which resulted in reduced capacity on our system," Brad Borror of ONEOK said in an email statement.

"Our crews are focused on resolving the issue and restoring capacity in a timely manner. One valve has been restored to service, and we continue working on the second," he added.

Guardian reduced the amount of fuel it sends by 30%., Conway said, leading to a 25% reduction in natural gas supplies across We Energies' system that serves 1.1 million natural gas customers.

We Energies kicked in emergency procedures, including reaching out to other natural gas providers.

The company has large businesses and industrial customers who are on a so-called curtailable rate, meaning they were able to reduce their load.

Conway said the company also began "reaching out to our largest business customers and asking them to reduce" their usage.

"But as we looked in the evening, as large business customers did come down, we still had a gap between where we were and what we needed to be as we looked at the forecast," Conway said. "Natural gas usage was high. It was hard to get other natural gas into the system."

At 6:15 p.m. Friday the company requested that customers reduce natural gas usage. By 11 p.m., the company issued a statement that the system had "stabilized."

Finally, at 6:21 a.m. Friday, the company said in a statement that it had lifted the request for customers to reduce natural gas use.

"The good news is all of those efforts together worked," Conway said. "The system stabilized."

