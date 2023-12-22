We Energies workers rescue driver in flipped car
Two We Energies workers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman in a flipped car in November.
Two We Energies workers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman in a flipped car in November.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Calling all last-minute shoppers! It's not too late to bring home a timeless gift that wows.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary Edition sedan, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.'
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
We drive and review the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition with a manual transmission.
It all came down to Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen before one secret singer was finally revealed and crowned the big winner of 'The Masked Singer.'
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
The next generation of Apple’s CarPlay interface has been previewed in luxury cars made by Porsche and Aston Martin.
It's gorgeous but do you really need a luxury city runaround?
A 1978 Fiat X1/9 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.
Tens of thousands of Tesla owners have experienced premature failures of suspension or steering parts. Reuters reviewed thousands of Tesla documents and interviewed service technicians.
Edmunds.com purchased a Chevy Blazer EV and after only two months, the issue list is incredibly long.
An explosive investigative report chronicles patterns of blame-shifting and deliberate neglect at Tesla. A damning exposé details the Elon Musk-led company’s long-running tendency to blame vehicle owners for “driver abuse,” charging them for repairs over failures caused by parts the company secretly knew were flawed.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
A full 68% of Americans say Kate Cox should have been allowed to have an abortion in her state.