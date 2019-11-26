Energistics Board Appoints a New Director

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energistics Consortium Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gavin Goodland to the Energistics board of directors.

Mr. Goodland is currently the Chief Data Officer, Upstream for BP. He is located in Sunbury, UK.

He is responsible for leading the data strategy for BP's Upstream business. He began his career with BP Exploration in Glasgow in 1989. He then moved to Venezuela where he became IT Manager. He left BP in 1996 to join Schlumberger, working in Madrid as Country Manager and after that in various roles in Venezuela, Houston and Russia.

In 2003, he became Account Director to TNK-BP in Moscow and joined TNK-BP in 2006 as the IT Director for Upstream Technology. He re-joined BP in 2009, where he has led programs in Subsurface and Wells. He holds a BSC (Honours) degree in Geology from Bristol University

"We welcome Gavin Goodland to the Energistics board," said Ross Philo, president and CEO of Energistics, "he brings a broad international experience to the board and a keen understanding of the challenges of data integration and the benefit that standards can deliver as enablers of digital transformation initiatives in his current role in BP."

The biographies of Energistics board members can be found at www.energistics.org/about-us/board-directors.

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.

For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org .

