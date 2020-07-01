Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Early Settlement of Consent Solicitation and Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025

ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) (the "Company") announced the successful completion of its previously announced private offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% senior notes due 2028 (the "New Notes") and the early settlement, pursuant to the early settlement election exercised by the Company, of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase any and all of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (29273A AA4/U29199 AA1) (the "2025 Notes") and the related solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") to certain proposed amendments to the Notes and the indenture pursuant to which the Notes were issued to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default and to reduce the notice period required in connection with a redemption of the Notes from 30 calendar days to two business days (the "Proposed Amendments"). The Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated June 17, 2020 (the "Statement"), which more fully sets forth the terms and conditions of the Offer. As previously announced, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Company obtained the requisite consents to amend the 2025 Notes and indenture pursuant to which the 2025 Notes were issued, and the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee"), have executed a supplemental indenture to such indenture with respect to the Proposed Amendments.

The Company today accepted for purchase, and paid for, $488,788,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer as of 5:00, p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2020 (the "Early Tender Time"). The Company today intends to notify the Trustee of its election to redeem on July 6, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), in accordance with the terms of the 2025 Notes and indenture pursuant to which the 2025 Notes were issued (each as amended), all of the 2025 Notes that will remain outstanding after the Company's purchase of 2025 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Time pursuant to the Offer, at a redemption price equal to 102.750% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"). As a result of such redemption, all 2025 Notes that were not tendered prior to the Early Tender Time and purchased by the Company in its early settlement of the Offer will be redeemed.

The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the New Notes to fund the purchase of $488,788,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer as described above and will use the remaining net proceeds from such sale of the New Notes, together with cash on hand to the extent necessary, to fund the redemption of any 2025 Notes not purchased pursuant to the Offer.

The Financing Condition (as defined in the Statement) was satisfied upon the Company's successful completion today of its private offering of the New Notes. The Offer will expire at 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on July 16, 2020 (as such time and date may be extended, the "Expiration Time"). The withdrawal deadline for tendered 2025 Notes has passed, and, as a result, tenders of 2025 Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except as may be required by law. Holders who validly tender their 2025 Notes pursuant to the Offer after the Early Tender Time will be eligible to receive only the tender offer consideration unless, as expected, such 2025 Notes are redeemed at the Redemption Price on the Redemption Date.