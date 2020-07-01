Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Early Results and Receipt of Consents in the Previously Announced Consent Solicitation and Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) (the "Company") announced today the early results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase any and all of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (29273A AA4/U29199 AA1) (the "2025 Notes") and the receipt of consents in the related solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") to certain proposed amendments to the 2025 Notes and the indenture pursuant to which the 2025 Notes were issued to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default and to reduce the notice period required in connection with a redemption of the 2025 Notes from 30 calendar days to two business days (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated June 17, 2020 (the "Statement"), which more fully sets forth the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time today, June 30, 2020 (the "Early Tender Time"), based on information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, $488,788,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes had been validly tendered, and the related consents delivered, and not validly withdrawn or revoked, representing 81.46% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2025 Notes. As a result, the requisite consents to amend the 2025 Notes and the indenture pursuant to which the 2025 Notes were issued in order to give effect to the Proposed Amendments have been delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation and were not withdrawn prior to the withdrawal deadline. The Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee"), have executed a supplemental indenture to such indenture giving effect to the Proposed Amendments. By its terms, such supplemental indenture was effective upon execution, but the amendments contained in the supplemental indenture will not become operative until both (i) the Company notifies the Trustee and Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as Tender Agent, that such 2025 Notes, the tender of which represents the requisite consents for the Proposed Amendments, are accepted for purchase and (ii) the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date (each as defined below) (whichever occurs first) occurs.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer and Consent Solicitation, including the Financing Condition (as defined below), promptly following the Early Tender Time, the Company intends, but is under no obligation, to accept for purchase all 2025 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not validly withdrawn prior to the withdrawal deadline (such election, the "Early Settlement Election" and the date of such election, the "Initial Acceptance Date"). If such 2025 Notes are accepted for purchase on the Initial Acceptance Date, payment of the Total Consideration (as defined below) for all such 2025 Notes accepted for purchase on the Initial Acceptance Date is expected to occur on July 1, 2020 (the date of such payment, the "Early Settlement Date").

To the extent that less than all of the outstanding 2025 Notes are tendered in the Offer and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Early Settlement Election, the Company intends to issue on the Early Settlement Date an irrevocable notice of redemption for any and all 2025 Notes that will remain outstanding after the Early Settlement Date at a redemption price equal to 102.750% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date (the "Redemption Price"), as a result of which any and all 2025 Notes that are not purchased in the Offer are expected to be redeemed. The date for such redemption (the "Redemption Date") is expected to be two business days following the Early Settlement Date or promptly thereafter. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption, and any such notice, if issued, will be issued only in accordance with the terms and provisions of the 2025 Notes and the governing indenture.