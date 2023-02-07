Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2023

Mark LaVigne: Good morning, everyone. Before we talk about the results of the quarter, I want to introduce Jon Poldan, who has been with the organization for 13-years. He is Energizer's Vice President and Treasurer and he will lead our Investor Relations efforts going forward. Now on to the results. Our fiscal year is off to a strong start. During our call last November, we highlighted how the restoration of margins, free cash flow generation, and debt reduction were key focus areas as we commence the new fiscal year. Our first quarter results demonstrate significant progress across all of these areas. Let me walk through how we've been able to get off to this great start. It all starts with our categories. In batteries, the category remains resilient despite the economic environment as it is an essential category for consumers.

On a three-year stack, U.S. category value is up over 20% in the 13-weeks ended November with volume up over 4% during the same period. In the quarter, global category value was up almost 6% with volumes down roughly 3% and consumers prefer our brands with Energizer outpacing the category. Our value share was up 1.2 points globally versus prior year behind a strong performance in the U.S. Now turning to Auto Care. Category leading indicators remained strong and each of our four subcategories has experienced double-digit value growth since pre-pandemic levels. Year-over-year, the category value grew over 3% with the benefit of pricing more than offsetting volume impact. While this is the smallest quarter of the year for Auto Care, both Armor All and STP grew share, including in the important appearance subcategory, which represents nearly half of our total Auto Care portfolio.

As John will explain in a moment, our first quarter sales did not track with syndicated data across our categories. We mentioned last quarter that retailers entered the quarter with slightly elevated inventory levels. Particularly in batteries, which partially contributed to that disconnect. As the quarter progressed, retailers also began to more aggressively manage inventory levels, despite the strong consumer demand. After a strong holiday season, many of our customers were either below or at the low end of their historical inventory levels. While this impacted our net sales in the quarter, the strength of our categories, our performance at shelf and lower retail inventory gives us the confidence in delivering our full-year outlook. Against the backdrop of those strong category fundamentals, our focus on restoring gross margins has begun to pay dividends.

First, let's cover pricing. As we discussed in previous quarters, we have taken multiple rounds of broad-based pricing across both Battery and Auto Care to offset the inflationary headwinds we were experiencing. And we expect to continue to benefit from favorable comps in the first two quarters of the fiscal year. Looking ahead, any additional pricing actions are expected to be more targeted in nature. In addition to pricing, savings from the initiatives under project momentum has driven gross margin improvement year-over-year as benefits from reengineering our products, consolidating suppliers and improving labor efficiency are beginning to flow through. The Auto Care business has been a point of emphasis as gross margins were impacted significantly by inflation and is one where we are already making great progress.

Our considered efforts around pricing, combined with the benefits of project momentum contributed to a significant improvement in segment profit in the quarter. Project momentum is not just improving gross margin, it is also driving much improved working capital efficiency, which John will provide more detail on later in the call. The combination of our expanded margins and leaner balance sheet helped to generate over $150 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which we use to pay down over $100 million of debt in the first four months of the year. As we look ahead, debt pay down continues to be our primary capital allocation priority. Now let me turn the call over to John to provide additional details about our financial performance.

John Drabik: Thanks Mark and good morning, everyone. I will provide a more detailed summary of the quarter and update on project momentum and some additional color on our outlook for the remainder of the year. For the quarter, reported net sales were down 9.6% with organic revenue down 5.4%. Our initial outlook for the quarter was for low-single-digit organic declines, due to lower current year volumes in response to pricing actions over the last year. The exit of lower margin battery business and slightly elevated retail inventory levels entering the quarter. While our categories performed in line or better than our original expectations, retailer inventory management across both Battery and Auto Care businesses at the end of the quarter created additional headwinds of 300 basis points to 400 basis points.

The volume declines in the quarter were partially offset by roughly 950 basis points of pricing. Adjusted gross margin increased to 150 basis points to 39%, driven by pricing actions, savings generated from project momentum and the benefit of exiting that lower margin battery business in the quarter. While the cost environment has stabilized, we continue to see elevated operating costs, including material and ocean freight costs and unfavorable currency impacts versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted SG&A increased $2.5 million, primarily driven by higher stock compensation amortization, factoring fees tied to rising interest rates, and depreciation expense related to our digital transformation initiatives. The increases were partially offset by project momentum savings and favorable currency impacts.

A&P as a percent of sales was 7%, up from 6.1% in the prior year. The increase was driven by planned brand support and shifting spend from Q4 of the prior year to Q1 of this year to better align with the holiday season. Interest expense increased $5.9 million year-over-year, due mainly to rising interest rates, partially offset by lower average debt outstanding. We delivered adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share of $145.6 million and $0.72 per share respectively. On a currency neutral basis adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share were 155.6 million and $0.83 per share respectively. We also generated over $152 million of free cash flow in the quarter, nearly double our long-term algorithm of 10% to 12% of net sales. We achieved these excellent results by combining strong operating earnings with a nearly 250 basis point improvement in working capital as a percent of net sales since the start of the year.

In the quarter, we paid down over $50 million of debt through a combination of term loan retirement and open market bond repurchases. Our strong cash flows also enabled us to pay down another $53 million of the term loan in January. Including this payment, we have paid down over $100 million of debt in the first four months of the fiscal year and over $170 million in the previous five months. Our debt capital structure remains in great shape. With a weighted average cost of debt of around 4.75 and 87% fixed with no meaningful maturities until 2027. Project momentum is also off to a solid start in the quarter with savings of $7.3 million. Our plans are focused on generating savings through network optimization, strategic sourcing efforts and SG&A savings enabled by our digital transformation.

And as previously mentioned, we expect the benefits of these efforts to impact each of our segments. The program is on track to deliver $80 million to $100 million in run rate savings with roughly 80% of those benefits impacting gross margin and the remainder recognized throughout the rest of the P&L. We anticipate $30 million to $40 million of those savings will benefit our results in fiscal 2023. Working capital improvements are also off to a fast start with project momentum generating over $20 million of improvement this quarter. Bolstering our efforts across inventory, payables and receivables management. We continue to expect our initiatives to deliver over $100 million in working capital improvements over the life of the program, further supporting our free cash flow efforts.

And finally, I would like to provide additional color on our outlook for our second quarter and the remainder of the year. We expect our top line in the second quarter to continue benefitting from pricing actions, partially offset by lower volumes with organic growth in the low to mid-single-digits. On a reported basis, we expect reported revenue of flat to low-single-digits. While our cost of goods will continue to reflect the negative impact of inventory previously built at higher total costs, our gross margin should benefit from both pricing actions and project momentum savings with gross margins expected to improve by 150 basis points to 200 basis points from the prior year quarter. We expect A&P as a percent of sales to begin consistent with investment levels in the prior year quarter and SG&A roughly flat on a dollar basis.

Interest expense is expected to be up $4 million to $5 million from the prior year, driven by higher interest rates and partially offset by lower average outstanding debt in the quarter. And finally, at current rates, we forecast currency headwinds to impact the quarter's pretax earnings by approximately $8 million to $10 million. We remain on track to deliver the full-year as guided in November. Despite top line softness in Q1, we still expect low-single-digit organic net sales growth led by pricing and recovering and category volumes as we progress throughout the year. Pricing, mix management and project momentum savings are expected to result in improved gross margins of 100 basis points to 150 basis points year-over-year. We've also seen a weakening of the U.S. dollar relative to a number of our currency exposures and now expect full-year negative impacts of $50 million on the top line and $20 million on pretax earnings.

Combined with continued cost management down the rest of the P&L, we are reaffirming our outlook for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $585 million to $615 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3 to $3.30, both of which represent in excess of 9% growth at the midpoint on a currency neutral basis. Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mark for closing remarks.

Mark LaVigne: Thanks, John. We delivered a strong first quarter. Project momentum is already delivering savings and we remain confident the program will achieve $80 million to $100 million in run rate savings, and over $100 million in working capital improvement. Our ability to execute projects like momentum and our digital transformation position Energizer to deliver for our customers and consumers, while also delivering our financial algorithm and driving long-term shareholder value. With that, I will open the call for questions.

