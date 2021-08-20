A Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX) insider increased their holdings by -2,079% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Energy Action Limited's (ASX:EAX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Energy Action Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Bruce Macfarlane made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$300k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.29 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.31 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Energy Action insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Bruce Macfarlane was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Energy Action Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Energy Action insiders own about AU$3.3m worth of shares. That equates to 40% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Energy Action Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Energy Action insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Energy Action. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Energy Action (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

