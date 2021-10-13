Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FILE - In this Thursday, April 29, 2021 file photo, a coal-fired RWE power plant steams on a sunny day in Neurath, Germany. The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit. The 30-country organization said Wednesday, Oct. 13 in its annual world energy outlook that the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic also has seen an increase in the use of coal and oil as well as a leap in emissions. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)
DAVID McHUGH
·3 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”

The Paris-based international organization said Wednesday in its annual world energy outlook that great strides have been made to move away from fossil fuels by relying on more wind and solar energy, while electric vehicles are setting sales records.

But the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic also has seen an increase in the use of coal and oil, the report said, as well as a leap in emissions. Burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas that scientists blame for climate change.

“The world’s hugely encouraging clean energy momentum is running up against the stubborn incumbency of fossil fuels in our energy systems,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the 30-country IEA.

Governments at the summit needed to "give a clear and unmistakable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling up the clean and resilient technologies of the future. The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense.”

The report said the recovery was putting major strains on parts of the energy system, leading to sharp rises in prices for natural gas, coal and electricity as worldwide energy demand is set to regain the ground lost last year during the pandemic.

Electricity demand in particular had come “roaring back" in Asia, leading to a rise in the use of coal-fired plants. Such energy crunches were a prelude of more disruption to come if investment in new sources of energy did not increase, according to the report.

Representatives of more than 200 countries will gather for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss new targets for cutting or curbing the growth of emissions that contribute to climate change.

The goal under the 2015 Paris climate accord is to limit the rise of global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius (35 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees.

The U.N.’s scientific committee on climate change has said emissions must be cut to net zero — when greenhouse gases are balanced out by their removal from the atmosphere — by 2050 to reach the 1.5-degree limit.

Birol said governments' current pledges would result in only 20% of the reduction by 2030 needed to reach net zero emissions by 2050. He said investment in clean energy and infrastructure would have to triple over the next decade “to jolt the energy system onto a new set or rails.” Most of that spending would have to come in emerging and developing economies, where financing can be scarce and which are still facing a public health crisis.

There was remains only a “narrow but achievable” pathway to net zero, according to the agency.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest, American Airlines Rebuff Texas Gov, Will Comply With Biden Vaccine Mandates

    The airlines said federal law "supersedes" any state action, a blow to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Ransomed and beaten: Migrants face abuse in Libyan detention

    Osman Touré was crying from the pain of repeated beatings and torture as he dialed his brother’s cellphone number. “I’m in prison in Libya,” Touré said in that August 2017 call. Within days, Touré’s family transferred the roughly $550 demanded to secure his freedom from a government detention center in Libya.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Boston Marathon Bomber Supreme Court Case Exposes Split Between Biden and Justice Department on Death Penalty

    Attorneys will stand before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and argue the fate of one of the most infamous members of federal death row: Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. While the case could have legal implications for future high-profile capital punishment trials, it also highlights a rift between Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to end the federal death penalty and his Justice Department’s request that the Supreme Court reinstate Tsarnaev’s death sentence. Tsarnaev was sentenced to death six years ago for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three and injured hundreds.

  • Supreme Court could OK new defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case that was argued at the high court Tuesday is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. “Why can't he just come in and defend the law?” Justice Stephen Breyer asked, seemingly reflecting the consensus view on the bench.

  • Exclusive-Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say

    Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture a senior Islamic State leader who had been hiding out in northwestern Syria, three security sources said on Tuesday, in an operation that points to closer cooperation against remnants of the jihadist group. Iraq announced on Monday that its security forces had captured Sami Jasim, an Iraqi national, in what it described as "a special operation outside the borders". Jasim is one of the most senior Islamic State leaders to be taken alive.

  • You thought the oil spill was bad? In L.A., toxic waste is everywhere

    Southern California's manufacturing helped win World War II. But the war effort and decades of polluting industry have left a toxic legacy.

  • Can’t imagine rising seas destroying the Santa Monica Pier or St. Petersburg’s Hermitage? This photo and video gallery will take you there

    A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.

  • A 600-pound elk lived stuck in a tire for nearly half its life, Colorado officials say

    The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.

  • Deer tangled in ‘huge mass of string’ after hammock mishap in Utah, photos show

    Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.

  • Steaks Could Soon Become Champagne-Like Luxury

    (Bloomberg) -- The boss of Europe’s top meat processor said beef will become a luxury like champagne because of the climate impact of producing it. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for

  • Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed

    Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.

  • The best wildlife photos of the year show a curious grizzly, dueling reindeer, and fish swimming through a cloud of sperm

    Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.

  • A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters

    Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major

  • Florida city has too many stray cats, officials say. Here’s how they plan to fix the problem

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It started with one defenseless kitten wandering in a circle by itself on Lake Ida road. “I pulled over and picked her up,” said Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale. “She was so tiny, she needed to be fed formula. Once I brought her home and she stayed.” She took in another stray the next year, but one commissioner can rescue only so many stray cats when thousands ...

  • Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets

    Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.

  • China’s New Renewable Project Rivals All Wind and Solar in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China has started building a massive renewable energy project that’s bigger than all of the wind and solar power in India.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burnin

  • A tire was stuck around the neck of a 600-pound elk for nearly half of its life, local officials say

    Wildlife officer Dawson Swanson said the bull elk lost 35 pounds after the tire, which was full of wet pine needles and dirt, was removed.

  • Huge Joro Spiders Are Suddenly Everywhere in Georgia, But They're Harmless

    Although they’re big and creepy-looking, these eight-legged visitors won't hurt you.

  • Invasive Aedes mosquito expands reach in Los Angeles, Orange Counties

    Since getting a foothold in L.A. County a decade ago, the aggressive Aedes mosquito has expanded rapidly. It has been found from Laguna Beach to Santa Clarita.