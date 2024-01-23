Energy assistance workshop Thursday for NYSEG customers impacted by billing, service troubles

Senator Lea Webb and Assemblymember Anna Kelles will collaborate with the Public Utility Law Project of New York to host a workshop to help Tompkins utility customers check their eligibility for utility bill relief programs at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Trained advocates from the public law project and other agencies will help Ithaca residents check their utility bill to see if they’re enrolled in their utility’s low-income monthly bill discount program and assist with applying for financing through programs like the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The workshop – supported by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tomkins County – will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the center, with a snow date of Feb. 1 should inclement weather interrupt the event.

Participants are encouraged to come prepared with their utility bill, a valid form of identification, and if available, a copy of their benefits award letter from public assistance programs like HEAP, SNAP, or SSI, to facilitate the assistance process.

In the months and years leading up to the workshop, many NYSEG customers have reported billing issues, unwarranted utility outages, and potential security issues.

Solving issues

Joyce Millington's Shear Style hair salon in Ithaca received a nearly $69,000 utility bill for the business in early 2023 -- quite an increase from her previous average bill of about $200.

“My bill was so crazy outrageous that they have absolutely no question that it was wrong,” Millington said. “I feel so bad for those other people who have this big mess.”

Ithaca business owner Joyce Millington in her salon, Shear Style. Millington mistakingly received a $68,000 utility bill, but was able to resolve the issue with a phone call to NYSEG. February 2, 2023.

Kyle Arington of Ithaca had troubles throughout 2023 with incorrect final bills and utility shutoffs and shared the details with the Ithaca Journal in November.

“I’ve been a customer of NYSEG for years, at the same residence for years and over the past year I’ve had two electric shutoffs at my residence without me knowing," he said. "What happened was, when I called NYSEG to figure out why this was occurring, they told me that there was a glitch in their system denoting that I was moving out and someone else was going in.”

“It happened to me again this past month,” Arington said. “I called to pay my bill and I had a final shutoff notice for November 20th again and they told me that the same thing occurred again, that someone else will be moving into my place. Being that this issue is going on, I've told them that there is some mistake here. If I was on autopay I would never have known.”

NYSEG Billing issues: NYSEG, RG&E confront massive billing fiasco. What happened? (lohud.com)

HEAP offers benefits with base amounts ranging from $900 monthly to those in the program that heat their homes primarily with oil, kerosene, or propane, $635 for wood heated homes, and $400 for electric or natural gas heated households, given that the customer pays vendors directly for their heating costs.

Monthly income eligibility and other factors including household heating method and size are considered when funding from HEAP is allotted. Visit the state HEAP information page or attend the workshop for more information.

Those experiencing similar issues, or that just can’t make their electric bill this month can call PULP’s hotline at 877-669-2572 or send an email to info@utilityproject.org for further assistance.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca energy assistance workshop programs NYSEG impact