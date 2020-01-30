Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Industry Outlook, 2019-2024 - Laser-Based Devices Projecting Robust Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report: By Technology, Application, Distribution Channel, End - User, Geographical Outlook - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market reached a value of $2.6 billion in 2018, and it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2024 (forecast period).



The various factors driving the growth of the market are the surging geriatric population, rising awareness about the safety and advantages of such devices, and inclination toward minimally invasive treatments. Energy-based aesthetic devices use plasma, laser, radiofrequency, intense pulsed light (IPL), and other forms of light, heat, or sound energies to perform fast, virtually painless, non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments.



On the basis of technology, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is divided into electromagnetic energy-based, ultrasound-based, suction-based, cryolipolysis, plasma energy-based, light-based, and laser-based. The laser-based division held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014-2018), and it is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This is due to its several applications in aesthetics, such as fat and cellulite reduction, and hair, vascular lesion, and acne removal. The electromagnetic energy-based devices division is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



When distribution channel is taken into consideration, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is classified into direct and indirect. Of these, the larger market share (65.2%) was held by the indirect distribution channel in 2018, primarily due to the increasing trend of online shopping, specifically for home-use aesthetic products. The indirect classification is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Indirect distribution channels include retailers, online websites, and wholesalers.



A key trend in the energy-based aesthetic devices market is the increasing popularity of home-use devices. Due to the growing adoption of these devices, manufacturers are focusing toward developing easy-to-use and less expensive products which can be used at home without any technical expertise. For example, the ultrasound-based devices used for skin rejuvenation are also being used for removing dirt and impurities from the face. Technical advancements like this are currently trending in the industry and attracting a large consumer base toward these devices, which is positively impacting the market.



The increasing inclination toward minimally invasive treatments is leading to the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market. A report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) stated that in 2014, approximately 14 million minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were performed in the U.S. Moreover, surgical cosmetic procedures are not cost-efficient and can be medically unsafe, resulting in various side-effects. Since energy-based aesthetic devices have led to the betterment of minimally invasive procedures, their demand is increasing significantly.



Another key factor driving the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market is the rising awareness regarding the safety and advantages of such devices. The several advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices include quick recovery, fewer side-effects, minimal skin invasion, and lesser discomfort as compared to conventional surgical methods, which are painful and costly. Owing to these advantages, energy-based aesthetic devices are being adopted increasingly. For example, laser skin tightening is a method that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and skin laxity.



Hence, due to the increasing awareness about the advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices and growing preference toward minimally invasive treatments, the market is growing considerably.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 Laser-based

4.1.1.1.1 Nd:YAG

4.1.1.1.2 CO2

4.1.1.1.3 Er:YAG

4.1.1.1.4 Potassium titanyl phosphate

4.1.1.1.5 Ruby

4.1.1.1.6 Alexandrite

4.1.1.2 Light-based

4.1.1.2.1 IPL

4.1.1.2.2 LED

4.1.1.3 Electromagnetic energy-based

4.1.1.3.1 Diode laser

4.1.1.3.2 Infrared-based

4.1.1.3.3 Radiofrequency-based

4.1.1.4 Ultrasound-based

4.1.1.5 Suction-based

4.1.1.6 Plasma energy-based

4.1.1.7 Cryolipolysis

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Hair removal

4.1.2.2 Facial and skin resurfacing/rejuvenation

4.1.2.3 Skin tightening

4.1.2.4 Fat reduction and body contouring

4.1.2.5 Cellulite reduction

4.1.2.6 Others

4.1.3 By Distribution Channel

4.1.3.1 Indirect

4.1.3.2 Direct

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Dermatology & cosmetic clinics

4.1.4.2 Hospitals

4.1.4.3 Home-use

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Rising Inclination for an Improved Appearance

4.2.1.2 Growing Popularity of Home-Use Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Inclination Toward Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Treatments

4.2.2.2 Increasing Awareness About the Safe Use and Advantages of Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices

4.2.2.3 Surge in Geriatric Population

4.2.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Lack of Reimbursement Policies

4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Extensive Research Leading to Technical Innovations

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Technological Advancements



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Laser-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

5.1.2 Light-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

5.1.3 Electromagnetic Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market

11.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast

11.1.1 By Technology

11.1.1.1 Laser-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

11.1.1.2 Light-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

11.1.1.3 Electromagnetic Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

11.1.2 by Application

11.1.3 by Distribution Channel

11.1.4 by End-user

11.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast

11.3 Japan Market Size and Forecast

11.4 India Market Size and Forecast

11.5 Germany Market Size and Forecast

11.6 Italy Market Size and Forecast

11.7 China Market Size and Forecast

11.8 Brazil Market Size and Forecast

11.9 France Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Recent Strategic Developments

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.3 Others



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Alma Lasers Inc.

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.2 Syneron Medical Ltd.

13.1.3 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

13.1.4 Lumenis Ltd.

13.1.5 Cutera Inc.

13.1.6 Hologic Inc.

13.1.7 Sciton Inc.

13.1.8 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

13.1.9 TRIA Beauty Inc.

13.1.10 Venus Concept Ltd.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Genesis Biosystems Inc.

13.2.2 IRIDEX Corporation

13.2.3 Laseroptek Co. Ltd.



