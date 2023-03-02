Energy bill support to be maintained from April - sources

Food cooking in a frying pan

Energy companies have amended future bills to reflect that the government's energy bill support will continue at its current level, the BBC understands.

Typical household energy bills are set to rise to £3,000 a year from April, but calls have been made for the government to retain its current level of support so they stay at £2,500.

The government had previously said all support for bills is under review.

The BBC has asked the government whether it has extended the support.

At the moment, the government is limiting the typical household bill to £2,500 a year, plus a £400 winter discount, which will also end from April.

From 1 April the help is scheduled to be scaled back, which will push bills up.

Fuel poverty campaigners have said the number of households struggling to afford bills could rise from 6.7 million to 8.4 million as a result of the April rise.

However, industry sources told the BBC that energy companies have already amended future bills to reflect that energy support will continue at current levels beyond 1 April.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to date has declined to extend the support, but experts have suggested it is increasingly likely he will change course, probably at the Spring Budget on 15 March.