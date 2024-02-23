Typical energy bill to fall by 12% as new price cap is announced

Woman looking at energy bill while having a cup of tea

Energy prices set by regulator Ofgem's price cap will drop by 12% in April, reducing a typical annual bill by £238.

The fall will mean a household using a typical amount of energy will pay £1,690 a year - the lowest for about two years.

Lower wholesale prices paid by suppliers have led to the cut in the price cap for April to June, which will bring some relief to billpayers.

Campaigners say bills are still high and many will struggle to pay.

Ofgem's price cap affects 29 million households in England, Wales and Scotland. Rules are different in Northern Ireland, where prices are also falling.

The regulator sets the maximum amount that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity but not the total bill, so if you use more, you will pay more.

The vast majority of people pay by direct debit, with payments smoothed out over the year. However, those who pay via prepayment meter - so often pay for energy as they use it - would have benefitted more had the cut come over the winter.

Financial support wound down

In the winter of 2022-23, overall energy prices were high and rises would have been bigger had it not been for the government's Energy Price Guarantee limiting the typical bill to £2,500.

Each household also received £400 of support over six months, but the government did not repeat the discount this winter.

Cost-of-living payments seem set to end following a final instalment this month, and no plans have been announced for a continuation of the Household Support Fund, which councils use to offer direct support.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could choose to address future support when he presents his Budget on 6 March.

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security said: "We've halved inflation and energy prices are now significantly lower than their peak - but we recognise the challenges families are still facing."

Cost of living: Tackling it together

What can I do if I can't afford my energy bill?

Check your direct debit: Your monthly payment is based on your estimated energy use for the year. Your supplier can reduce your bill if your actual use is less than the estimation.

Pay what you can: If you can't meet your direct debit or quarterly payments, ask your supplier for an "able to pay plan" based on what you can afford.

Claim what you are entitled to: Check you are claiming all the benefits you can. The independent MoneyHelper website has a useful guide.

