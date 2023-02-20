£800 plunge in energy bills to hand Hunt £11bn Budget boost

Jeremy Hunt, UK chancellor of the exchequer, prepares to deliver a speech - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jeremy Hunt has been handed an £11bn windfall ahead of his spending review after experts predicted the “worst phase” of the European energy crisis had passed.

In a timely boost ahead of the Spring Statement in March, the Chancellor has gained extra financial firepower thanks to the shrinking cost of the Energy Price Guarantee.

Gas prices have plummeted since the guarantee was launched, dramatically cutting how much the Government must pay to keep household energy bills down.

Under the scheme, bills are being subsidised from October 2022 to March 2024, limiting what a typical household pays this winter to the equivalent of £2,500 per year.

In mid-November, the Treasury said it expected the total cost of support to be £37.6bn.

But with gas prices having plunged since then, analysts at Cornwall Insight and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said they now expect the final figure to be roughly £11bn lower, or around £26bn.

It comes after the benchmark European price for natural gas hit an 18-month low, after a mild winter reduced demand for heating and kept Continental gas storage levels high.

Tom Edwards, a senior modeller at Cornwall Insight, said that “barring another major crisis”, it looked as though prices would settle at a new level that was higher than before the Ukraine crisis but far below the worst peaks of the past year.

He said: “All things being equal, it looks like we're probably not going to return to the spikes that we saw last winter.

“That was the market trying to reshape global supply chains and to a large extent those global supply chains have now been reshaped.”

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant and founder of Watt Logic, added: “We have now moved past the worst phase.”

Both experts warned that China’s economic reopening could still drive gas prices higher, while unexpected cold snaps could create fresh headaches for Europe before the winter is over.

Still, the drop in gas prices looks set to give Mr Hunt a much-needed windfall as he is facing demands for personal tax cuts from Tory MPs, as well as calls for green subsidies from businesses and other measures to tackle a labour market crunch.

Peter Levell, associate director at the IFS, said: “The warmer than expected temperatures, and lower than expected gas prices, have given the Chancellor a windfall of around £11bn.

“This clearly good news but only relative to the extremely expensive costs of energy support foreseen last Autumn.”

The energy price savings are roughly equivalent to the cost of cutting the basic rate of income tax by 2 pence in the pound for a year, analysis RSM accountants shows.

However, Mr Levell said that because the savings boost was only temporary, there was “no justification” for enacting permanent tax cuts or spending increases off the back of it.

Emily Fry, of the Resolution Foundation, also warned that falling energy prices would reduce the amount of tax the Treasury collects from oil and gas companies, as well as through the recently-introduced energy profits levy and electricity generator levy.

She said: “The combined effect on these taxes mean receipts will be about £7bn less.”

This means the overall net benefit to the Treasury from falling energy prices will be around £4bn.

The Chancellor could use this to maintain the energy price guarantee at £2,500, rather than raising it to £3,000 as planned, Ms Fry said.

This would cost around £3bn and protect households from a rise in energy bills this April, while also helping to reduce inflation, she added.

Under the price guarantee, the Government is subsidising household bills above a certain unit price, effectively paying the difference between that figure and what energy companies are allowed to charge under the energy price cap.

The price cap is currently set at £4,279 for a typical household, meaning that the Government is subsidising around £1,779 per home.

Investec predicts that the price cap will fall to £3,332 in April, due to the fall in gas prices, slashing the required level of support to £332 per household.

It then predicts the cap will fall to £2,165 in July and £2,190 in October, below the £3,000 price guarantee - meaning the Treasury would no longer need to pay for support.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said the falling cost of energy was a cause for optimism but warned that prices would still remain “considerably higher than historic norms”.

He also warned they remained subject to events. “As demonstrated over the past year, international incidents can significantly impact energy prices, and our dependence on foreign energy imports leaves us more susceptible to global changes.”