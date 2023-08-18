Energy bills predicted to drop in autumn

Annual energy bills for a typical household are expected to fall slightly to £1,926 from October, according to a new forecast.

Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight predicts bills could drop by £148 under a new official price cap set to be announced by Ofgem next week.

The energy price cap limits how much suppliers can charge households for each unit of energy they use.

But bills still remain far higher than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kate Mulvaney, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, told the BBC's Today programme that while wholesale energy prices had been falling, the drop in bills from October will probably be a little less than consumers were hoping for.

"Unfortunately... our forecasting to the end of this decade is that prices are going to stay higher than people were used to before the energy price crisis."

The energy watchdog, Ofgem, sets a maximum price that suppliers can charge customers per unit of gas and electricity.

It applies to households on variable or default tariffs in England, Wales and Scotland, but the actual amount paid by customers will vary depending on the amount of gas and electricity they use.

Changes to the energy price cap come into force every quarter to reflect changes in wholesale prices, and it stood at £2,074 for a typical household in July.

The price of wholesale energy increased as Covid restrictions were eased and then rocketed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

In October last year, the government stepped in to limit a typical household's annual gas and electricity bill to £2,500. It also gave a £400 winter discount to every household, which was paid in six instalments between October and March.

This support has been wound down, although cost-of-living payments will continue to be made to people on lower incomes and those receiving certain benefits.

Cornwall Insight warned, however, that it was still important that the government explores alternative options for energy bills, such as social tariffs, to make sure they are affordable.