Energy bills to remain above £1,700 until 2030 – despite price cap cut

switching off energy illustration

Household energy bills will not drop below £1,700 a year for the rest of the decade, despite falling wholesale energy prices.

Regulator Ofgem announced today that the energy price cap, which caps the rate households pay for energy use, will be lowered to an average of £2,074 from July 1.

But the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, a government advisory body, said it was unlikely bills would fall much further than their current level amid soaring demand for gas.

This would mean households would be paying £600 a year more than they did before the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war in Ukraine – an increase of 50pc.

Simon Cran-McGreehin, of the ECIU, said: “Whilst the falling price cap is a relief for households, this gas crisis will linger, with wholesale price forecasts suggesting that the average household energy bill might not get below £1,700 a year for the rest of this decade.

“If we don’t get on with insulating homes, installing heat pumps and building more renewables, gas demand will remain high and that means bills will too.”

Ofgem has also warned that energy bills are not expected to return to pre-crisis levels in the near future.

Wholesale gas prices are expected to settle at between 2.5 and three times their current level for the rest of the decade, while electricity prices are forecast to remain at two to 2.5 times their wholesale price, the ECIU said.

Electricity prices are expected to settle at a lower price than gas compared to pre-crisis levels, due to renewables and other sources that stop gas from setting power prices.

The ECIU warned that further dependence on gas could result in British households “sending £500 a year to overseas producers”.

A house with average insulation, a gas boiler and average electricity usage could be using £5,700 of foreign gas over the next 12 years, it calculated.

In 2035, this dependency would be around £500, of which an estimated £140 be sent abroad.

By contrast, a “net zero” home with good insulation, a heat pump and solar panels would use just £10 of gas by 2035, of which just £1 would be used for foreign gas, the ECIU added.

Dr Cran-McGreehin said: “Those arguing against heat pumps are arguing for UK homes being more dependent on foreign gas.

“With wholesale gas prices predicted to stay two to three times higher than before the crisis, that means being dependent on expensive fuel.”

The price cap announced today still includes a high standing charge, experts said. This means households will pay £5.74 a week before using a single unit of energy, equivalent to £300 a year. A £400 energy bill rebate offered by the Government early this year is also no longer in effect.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.