Energy company Donbasenergo to undergo liquidation

The shareholders of Donbasenergo will liquidate the company after a motion to that effect will be put to an extraordinary general meeting on July 28, according to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

The proposal for the meeting is to liquidate the company by creating a liquidation commission headed by the chairman of the board.

The shareholders will also consider reducing the company’s authorized capital from UAH 236.4 million ($6.4 million) to UAH 1.4 million ($37,915) by reducing the nominal value of shares from UAH 10 to 0.06 per share.

Donbasenergo comprises the Starobeshivska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) (located in occupied territory) and the Slovyanska TPP, with a total installed capacity of 2,880 MW, of which Slovyanska TPP accounts for 880 MW.

60.86% of Donbasenergo's shares are owned by Energoinvest Holding, a company owned by businessman and MP Maksym Yefimov, while another 25% + 1 share is owned by the state.

