Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Texas
Noah Browning
·2 min read

By Noah Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by half a million barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages engulf Asia and Europe.

"Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

"Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures that, along with power outages, could lead to lower industrial activity and a slowdown in the economic recovery."

Graphic: Evolution of energy prices - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnezkxbpl/EvolutionofEnergyprices.PNG

Graphic: Additional oil demand for power - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mopanjlqmva/additionaloildemand2.PNG

Graphic: Additional oil demand - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdpxornxovx/additionaloildemand.PNG

As a result, global oil demand next year is now projected to recover to pre-pandemic levels, the Paris-based agency added. It made upward revisions to its demand forecasts for this year and 2022, increasing them by 170,000 bpd and 210,000 bpd respectively.

An upsurge in demand in the past quarter led to the biggest draw on oil products stocks in eight years, it said, while storage levels in OECD countries were at their lowest since early 2015.

Meanwhile, the IEA estimated that producer group OPEC+ is set to pump 700,000 bpd below the estimated demand for its crude in the fourth quarter of this year, meaning demand will outpace supply at least until the end of 2021.

Spare production capacity from the group is set to shrink rapidly, it warned, from 9 million bpd in the first quarter of this year to only 4 million bpd in the second quarter of 2022.

Graphic: Call on OPEC+ crude versus production - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkplgxddrvb/callonOPEC.PNG

That output capacity is concentrated in a small handful of Middle East states, it said, and its decline underscores the need to increase investment to meet future demand.

"A surge in spending on clean energy transitions provides the way forward, but this needs to happen quickly or global energy markets will face a bumpy road ahead," the report said

Releasing its flaghsip annual energy outlook ahead of a key climate conference in Britain next month, the IEA on Wednesday said that the economic recovery from the pandemic was "unsustainable" and revolved too much on fossil fuels.

Investment in renewable energy needs to triple by the end of the decade if the world hopes to effectively fight climate change, it said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by David Goodman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery concerns

    Power prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven by shortages in Asia and Europe, with an energy crisis in China expected to last through to the end of the year and crimp growth in the world's second-largest economy and top exporter. China on Tuesday took its boldest step in a decades-long power sector reform, saying it will allow coal-fired power plants to pass on the high costs of generation to some end-users via market-driven electricity prices. Pushing all industrial and commercial users to the power exchanges and allowing prices to be set by the market is expected to encourage loss-making generators to increase output.

  • White House asks U.S. oil-and-gas companies to help lower fuel costs -sources

    (Reuters) -The White House has been speaking with U.S. oil and gas producers in recent days about helping to bring down rising fuel costs, according to two sources familiar with the matter. In the United States, the average retail cost of a gallon of gas is at a seven-year high, and winter fuel costs are expected to surge, according to the U.S. Energy Department. The administration has been in discussions with the oil industry over limiting methane emissions in recent months.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Decision Time; Play for Upside Breakout or Pullback into $77.49 to $76.57?

    The direction of the December WTI crude oil market on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $79.92

  • Oil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks

    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, reversing previous losses, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying. The uptick was also supported by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand. Brent crude futures gained 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.85 a barrel at 0647 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • China coal imports surge, prices hit record as floods add to energy woes

    China's coal imports surged 76% in September as power plants scrambled for fuel to ease a power crunch that is pushing domestic coal prices to record highs and disrupting business activity in the world's second-largest economy. China, the world's largest coal consumer, has been grappling with a growing energy crisis brought on by shortages and record high prices for the fuel. On Tuesday, the government took its boldest step in a decades-long power sector reform by allowing coal-fired power plants to pass on the high costs of generation to some end-users via market-driven electricity prices, adding to worries about building global inflationary pressures.

  • Trillion-Dollar ESG Boom Is Punishing Old-School Energy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The commodity rally may be the talk of Wall Street, but old-school energy producers are still lagging the oil price big time -- a tell-tale sign the era of green investing is in full swing. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. oil and gas compan

  • US Oil & Natural Gas Rig Tally Rises for 5 Straight Weeks

    Baker Hughes' (BKR) data shows that the tally for oil drilling rigs in the Permian basin has increased for nine straight weeks.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strains on Global Economy Likely to Weigh on Demand

    The rise in crude prices to 7-year highs has proved to be too much for some economies to handle, forcing them to find alternative sources of energy.

  • U.S. Crude Firmly Above $80; Another Weekly Stocks Build Forecast

    U.S. crude prices posted a fourth straight day of gains, settling firmly above $80 per barrel on Tuesday, as the trade awaited weekly inventory data that could show another build in a market paying scant attention to any negative data on oil. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.64 per barrel. London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, settled at $83.42, down 23 cents, or 0.3%.

  • Russia can help Europe, not using gas as a weapon says Putin

    President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not using gas as a weapon and was ready to help ease Europe's energy crunch as the EU called an emergency summit to tackle skyrocketing prices. Energy demand has surged as economies have rebounded from the pandemic, driving up prices of oil, gas and coal, stoking inflationary pressures and undermining efforts to cut the use of polluting fossil fuels in the fight against global warming. China, the world's second biggest economy and its biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has boosted coal output and imports, as domestic coal prices have hit record levels and power stations have struggled to keep the lights on https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-coal-prices-hit-record-high-floods-add-supply-woes-2021-10-13 in homes and factories.

  • Putin says Russia will continue to help Europe over gas shortages, not using supplies as a ‘weapon’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back against the notion that his country has been withholding gas supplies from Europe on purpose, in an interview with CNBC.

  • U.S. oil prices tally 4th straight gain, but Brent ends lower as IMF trims global growth outlook

    Oil futures end on a mixed note Tuesday, with U.S. prices stretching their streak of gains to a fourth session, but global crude benchmark prices settle lower after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global economic growth forecast.

  • Country ETFs to Gain/Lose if Oil Touches $100

    Oil analysts forecast a sustain rally as OPEC opposed calls to boost supply.

  • Vladimir Putin claims Russia is not using gas as a weapon amid Europe’s energy crisis

    Moscow has been accused of using gas as political leverage

  • Oil Edges Higher With Energy Shortages Boosting Winter Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures in New York rose for the fourth straight day in choppy trade as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes

  • USD/CAD: Loonie Strengthens on Higher Crude Oil Prices; Could Turn Volatile

    The Canadian dollar extended gains against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after hitting an 11-week high in the previous session as rising crude oil prices due to an ongoing global energy crunch continued to support the commodity currency.

  • U.S. oil prices post first loss in 5 sessions, but hold above the key $80 mark

    Oil futures fall on Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark slipping below a nearly seven-year high to post the first loss in five sessions.

  • U.S. crude oil closes above $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsU.S. crude oil just closed above $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014. Why it matters: The meteoric rise of oil, natural gas and coal has sent energy costs up around the world. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe average gallon of gasoline at the pump costs $3.19, compared to $2.16 a year ago. State of play: In a bid to keep prices down, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has consi