Energy dispute not on agenda for U.S.-Mexico talks next week - minister

U.S. hosts Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A U.S. dispute with Mexico over its southern neighbor's energy policies is not on the agenda for bilateral talks between senior government officials next week, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ebrard are due to meet for the so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue on Sept. 12 in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey amid ongoing discussions between trade officials over the energy dispute.

"The meeting's objective isn't to get into the energy issue because there's already a process underway which the economy ministry is following with the U.S. Trade Representative," Ebrard told reporters in Mexico City.

"So it wouldn't make sense to meet with the Secretary of State to talk about something that's already being discussed by the relevant areas," the minister added.

Instead, Ebrard said he and Blinken would explore their vision for North America over the "next 20 years."

Key issues that would be discussed include semiconductors, fifth generation (5G) telecommunications technology and electromobility, Ebrard said, referring to efforts in the continent to make batteries for electric cars.

Washington on July 20 unveiled a demand for dispute settlement talks under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, arguing Mexican energy policies discriminated against its companies. Canada quickly joined the U.S. complaint.

Under USMCA rules, if the complaint is not resolved within 75 days of consultations, a dispute panel can be requested to review claims. However, an official familiar with the matter said those talks could end up going well beyond 75 days.

Last month Ebrard said Mexico hoped the dispute could be resolved before it reaches an arbitration panel.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • These Sipping Tequilas Will Change How You Think About Mexico's Most Famous Spirit

    Sit back, grab a few bottle from these tequila brands, and see for yourself why tequila is well on its way to becoming the next liquor to appeal to sippers worldwide.

  • Hottest Auto Stock in Asia Surges 84% Thanks to Focus on Asean

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. shares have rallied 84% this year, outperforming all Asian peers, spurred by a demand revival for small cars and pickups in Southeast Asia. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Hea

  • Jesuits remain in Mexican mountains after priests' killings

    Two months after a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico, the suspected killer remains on the loose and townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it is not leaving. The killings of Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora, as well as a tourism guide they tried to shelter, stirred anger in Mexico and the Roman Catholic Church. Frustration has grown with failure to capture the suspect, the alleged leader of a local drug gang, José Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One."

  • Worst not over for EM currencies as U.S. dollar thunders on: Reuters poll

    Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found. A stampede into the greenback pushed the wider index of emerging market currencies to its lowest in two years on Tuesday amid growing worries of global recession. The Sept. 1-6 Reuters survey of currency strategists showed more of the same trouble ahead.

  • Australia’s Economy Powers On, Vindicating Rapid Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy powered ahead in the three months through June, underscoring the strong momentum the Reserve Bank has highlighted as it delivered a series of rapid interest rate increases.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts W

  • Kyiv demands corridor for evacuation of population from territories surrounding occupied ZNPP, says deputy PM

    Ukraine demands the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of women, children and the elderly from the area around the captured Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, said on Facebook on Sept. 5.

  • U.S. Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements

    Representatives for the men's and women's U.S. national teams on Tuesday signed their historic collective bargaining agreements with U.S. Soccer, formally closing a long and sometimes acrimonious fight over equal pay. The federation announced in May that it had struck separate agreements with the players' unions on contracts that run through 2028. The new contracts include identical pay structures for appearances and tournament victories, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

  • Oil falls on renewed demand concerns, rate hike expectations

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand growth. Oil pared strong gains made on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October. China's stringent zero-COVID policy has kept cities such as Chengdu, with 21.2 million people, under lockdown, curbing people movement and oil demand at the world's second-largest consumer.

  • Immelman finalizes 'hungry' International Presidents Cup team

    Trevor Immelman finalized his International Presidents Cup team on Tuesday with six captain's picks to complete a side "hungry" to take on the United States even without high profile names ruled out by their move to LIV Golf.

  • Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

    The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union scored a win when employees at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the organization. Teamsters' plans to create a company-specific division for Amazon, the second-largest U.S. private employer, were laid out last year. "Our new division affords a nationwide network of resources to all Amazon workers, behind the wheel of any truck or hard at work in any facility, to strategize with the union, mobilize in their communities, and succeed together," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

  • Marcos’s Honeymoon With Philippine Stocks Going Strong: Chart

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks are up more than 6% since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became the nation’s president almost 70 days ago. So far that puts him in third place among the nation’s last six elected presidents in terms of the equity market’s performance during a leader’s first 100 days in office, the so-called honeymoon period. The gain is partly due to Marcos’s selection of a “well respected economics team” and the nation’s reopening from Covid restrictions, said Francis Diaz, president at L

  • ‘In Viaggio’ Review: Pope Francis Doc Gives Unprecedented Access to a Papal Life

    Venice: Gianfranco Rosi turns his camera from refugees and war to arguably the most famous and influential man on earth.

  • CNN hires ex-NYPD official, intelligence expert John Miller

    John Miller, who has held major jobs in both justice agencies and journalism, is joining CNN as chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, the network said on Tuesday. Miller has worked at both ABC News and CBS News during his career. As a journalist, he covered the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and, prior to that while at ABC News, conducted an interview with Osama bin Laden.

  • China Sees Cement Pollution Beating Target With Peak Before 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to reach maximum emissions from its carbon-intensive cement industry before 2023, several years ahead of its national target.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsThe country’s buildi

  • U.S. envoy Kerry urges China to resume talks to avoid climate crisis

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday urged China to resume bilateral talks to avert a global warming crisis, and called on world leaders to speed up their energy transition away from fossil fuels. The United States and China, the world's biggest economies, must work together to address climate change, Kerry said.

  • Document seized from Trump home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign government discussed in the document, nor did it indicate whether the foreign government was friendly or hostile to the United States. Trump representatives and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

  • Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Joe Biden Hits Heckler With Scathing 1-Liner

    The president gets in the last word during this encounter.

  • Judge cites 'reputational harm' to Trump in ordering a Mar-a-Lago special master and pause in investigation

    A federal judge who approved a special master to review documents from Mar-a-Lago repeatedly expressed concerns about "fairness" for Donald Trump.

  • 'Biased And Corrupt' Trump Judge Defied Law In Assigning Special Master, Legal Expert Says

    "Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law," Elie Mystal said as the ex-president won a minor victory amid the probe into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

    Facing increasing pressure from Florida governor Ron DeSantis, supported by the billionaire CEO, Trump took aim at Biden's recent EV subsidies.