‘Energy drink’ made from urine becomes Amazon bestseller

Amazon has accused Channel 4 filmmakers of carrying out a “crude stunt” when a fake energy drink made from the urine of delivery drivers became a bestseller on its website.

A documentary will highlight how Amazon drivers are forced to urinate in bottles on their delivery runs because they have little time for lavatory breaks.

The Great Amazon Heist, which aims to expose poor working conditions among staff, has been branded by Amazon executives as a “heavily distorted picture of our processes”.

The program, which airs today at 10pm, sees Oobah Butler, a journalist and filmmaker, collect discarded bottles of urine from the delivery drivers, which are then repackaged and marketed as a yellow-coloured energy drink.

The product was offered up for sale on Amazon’s own website, under the bitter lemon drinks category, with the name Release Energy Drink.

The ingredients listed on the side of the bottle are the components of urine: Water (95%). urea (2%), creatinine (0.1%), uric acid (0.03%), chloride, sodium, potassium, sulphate, ammonium, phosphate.

The product became a bestseller in 24 hours after Mr Butler gamed Amazon’s algorithm by encouraging his colleagues to buy the drink. Channel 4 stressed the drink was only purchased by contacts of Mr Butler, all of whom knew it was urine.

Amazon decried the show as a “crude stunt where Channel 4 posed as a seller and listed a ‘fake’ product on our store which no genuine customer bought”.

When contacted by The Telegraph to explain what checks were put in place before the product went to sale, a spokesman said: “Safety is a top priority for Amazon and we require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

“We have industry-leading tools to prevent genuinely unsafe products being listed and we monitor our stores for genuine product safety concerns.

“Any sellers who circumvent these policies will face action.”

On the allegation that drivers are forced to urinate into bottles because of delivery demands, a spokesman said: “We’re committed to the safety and well-being of delivery drivers.

“Drivers using the Amazon Delivery App receive reminders to take breaks throughout the day.

“We partner with our Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) to set realistic expectations that do not place undue pressure on drivers whilst fulfilling customer expectations,” they added.

In April 2021, Amazon admitted that its drivers are sometimes forced to urinate in bottles while making deliveries, however it said that this was an industry-wide problem.

Of the documentary, Mr Butler wrote in an article for Vice: “Amazon is the biggest marketplace in the world. It’s fast, convenient and frictionless: Buy a rocket lamp now and it will arrive at your door like magic within a day.

“But it’s also the Wild West; a dangerously powerful platform that is oblivious and ignorant of its own inner workings.

“I set out to discover if Amazon marketplace was blind and insecure enough to let me list bottles of its own driver’s p---as an energy drink. I couldn’t have predicted how easy it would be.”

