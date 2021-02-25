Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis

  • Witnesses testify as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Texas state Rep. Jarred Shaffer, left, Rep. Donna Howard, center, and Rep. Chris Paddie, right, visit as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources prepares to hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Rep. Top Craddick, R-Midland, right, listens to a witness as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Witnesses testify as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 4

Texas Blackout

Witnesses testify as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
PAUL J. WEBER and DAVID KOENIG
·4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The recent blackouts that left 4 million Texas customers without electricity and heat during a deadly winter freeze also unplugged plants that could have generated more power, which was urgently needed as the state's grid reached the breaking point, the head of a major energy corporation said Thursday.

Curtis Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp., told lawmakers at the outset of a public hearing on one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history that when officials from his company called utility providers, they were told they weren't a priority.

“How can a power plant be at the bottom of the list of priorities?” Morgan said.

“You-know-what hit the fan, and everybody’s going, ‘You’re turning off my power plant?'" he said.

At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of the storm, and 10 days after the blackout started, more than 1 million people in the state were still under boil-water notices.

Lawmakers' outrage fell heavily on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's grid. ERCOT has claimed that the scale of the forced blackouts — the largest in Texas history — averted an even more catastrophic failure that would have wiped out power to most of the state's 30 million residents for months.

“Obviously what you did didn't work," said Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire of Houston, which had more than 1 million outages.

“It worked from keeping us (from) going into a blackout that we’d still be in today, that’s why we did it," ERCOT president Bill Magness said. “Now it didn’t work for people’s lives, but it worked to preserve the integrity of the system.”

Among Vistra's subsidiaries is, Luminant, which operates nearly two dozen plants across Texas. Morgan blamed outdated lists of critical infrastructure in Texas for darkening gas processers and production sites as grid managers began shutting off parts of the system.

Morgan didn't say how many of the company's plants were turned off or for how long, but he did say the company was within three minutes of power going offline at one nuclear plant, and that the main power grid in America’s energy capital was just moments away from total collapse Feb. 15.

“We came dangerously close to losing the entire electric system," Morgan said.

Of Texas' power generators that were not operational during the storm, Magness said the freeze was responsible 42% of the failures. A lack of fuel and equipment damage unrelated to the weather also contributed, but Magness said that for 38% of the plant outages, the problem remains unclear.

The outages lasted days for millions of Texas homes, and millions more lost water as water treatment plants shutdown and miles of pipes burst across the state. The toll of the storm included at least 15 hypothermia-related deaths around Houston, said Democratic state Rep. Ana Hernandez, vice chairwoman of the House State Affairs committee.

President Joe Biden is set to fly to Texas on Friday in what would be his first visit to a major disaster site since taking office.

Morgan accused ERCOT of a lack of “urgency" as the storm approached. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has laid much of the blame of ERCOT, which answers to a state utility commission that is led by Abbott appointees. At least six ERCOT board members, including the Chairwoman Sally Talberg, resigned this week ahead of the hearings.

A federal report after a 2011 deep freeze in Texas urged hardening electric generators against extreme cold, but neither the state's Public Utility Commission nor ERCOT required plant owners to do anything more than file weatherization plans. There are no standards for what must be included in those plans.

The crisis has put Texas' power and fossil fuel industry under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers who reap millions of dollars in unlimited political contributions from energy interests, more than any other sector.

Since 2017, Vistra Energy and its political action committee has donated more than $1.4 million to Texas politicians and groups associated with both political parties, according to state campaign finance records. Lawmakers also heard early Thursday from the top executive of NRG Energy, which has donated more than $405,000 since 2017, including $30,000 to Abbott.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Man denied COVID vaccine due to immigration status. Now, Texas clinic is apologizing

    “I think this is something that should not have happened.”

  • Texas regents approve Sarkisian $34.2 million contract

    University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian. The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian's staff. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.

  • Texas Republicans Prioritized Nonsense Over Winterizing The Energy Grid

    Mundane goals like securing power and water took a backseat to ideological battles against imaginary enemies.

  • From Clubhouse to Twitter Spaces, social media grapples with live audio moderation

    The explosive growth of Clubhouse, an audio-based social network buoyed by appearances from tech celebrities like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has drawn scrutiny over how the app will handle problematic content, from hate speech to harassment and misinformation. Moderating real-time discussion is a challenge for a crop of platforms using live voice chat, from video game-centric services like Discord to Twitter Inc's new live-audio feature Spaces. Facebook is also reportedly dabbling with an offering.

  • Republican-backed voting curbs set for U.S. Supreme Court scrutiny

    Fresh off an election in which former President Donald Trump made false claims of fraud, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to ponder the legality of a restriction on early voting in Arizona that his fellow Republicans argued was needed to combat fraud. The Republican-backed law, spurred in part by a video purportedly showing voter fraud that courts later deemed misleading, made it a crime to provide another person's completed early ballot to election officials, with the exception of family members or caregivers. Community activists sometimes engage in ballot collection to facilitate voting and increase voter turnout.

  • Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement

    Millions of Wawa customers could be getting gift cards or even cash back from the company in response the 2019 data breach.

  • Texas Power Producers Get Grilled for Outages and Blame Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’s largest power producers are blaming last week’s blackouts on widespread failures of the state’s energy system.Calpine Corp., Vistra Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. told Texas lawmakers Thursday that natural gas-supply shortages, grid issues and regulatory missteps all contributed to the power-plant outages that left more than 4 million homes and business without heat, light and water during a deep winter freeze.“The entire energy sector failed Texas,” NRG President Mauricio Gutierrez said in opening remarks.The historic outage caused as much as $129 billion in economic losses, and the impact to individual companies is only starting to emerge. Some electricity providers wracked up huge losses, fueling a possible credit crisis. Oil and gas producers saw their output halted. And dozens of people died.Texas lawmakers holding simultaneous hearings on the disaster appeared frustrated over the clashing explanations of the disaster as they grilled the executives and the grid operator about what went wrong.“Who turned my power off!” yelled Republican Representative Todd Hunter, an attorney from Corpus Christi. “You guys are getting the heat because you’re the front burner!”Republican senators used much of their allotted time to criticize renewable sources as unreliable and fragile, even as the power companies cited issues with gas supplies, frozen coal and delayed fuel deliveries. Gas ShortagesCalpine, Vistra and NRG all said gas-supply shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by Ercot compounded the issue as power was cut from pipeline compressors necessary to transport the fuel to power plants.“If natural gas is compromised, the power system is going to be compromised,” Gutierrez said. While NRG had contracted gas supplies, low pressure on pipelines feeding the system affected the company’s ability to run plants at capacity.Calpine Chief Executive Officer Thad Hill said in written testimony that the company lost one gas-fired unit after a gas supplier lost electricity.“For us, it was not a winterization issue -- it was a gas availability issue,” Vistra Chief Executive Officer Curt Morgan said. Despite having 90% of plants available to run, “we just couldn’t get the gas.”At the same time, the companies said that spiking gas prices during the event offset the revenues made selling electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour price cap.“There was a significant amount of wealth transfer from power to gas,” Morgan said. “We’re the guy sitting in the middle, getting it from both ends.”Vistra shares fell 2.9% at 1:07 p.m. in New York. NRG declined 1.9%.Morgan and Gutierrez both said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from event onto their customers.Frequency IssuesThe companies also said they had plants forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged during the early morning of Feb. 15, when blackouts were first ordered. Their comments contradict the version of events presented by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s grid.The grid operator, known as Ercot, has maintained that the dip in frequency was not significant enough to cause plants to trip.“We have examined this, we haven’t seen it,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness said in testimony before the Texas senate. If plants did go offline in tandem with the dip, it would only have been around 10 units, a number dwarfed by the total that was offline due to weather and gas-supply issues, he said.Maintaining frequency at around 60 hertz is critical to keeping the grid stable. Ercot operating protocols say a deviation of 0.2 hertz “for a long period” could cause damage to generators and customer equipment. On the day of the blackouts, frequency dipped to 59.4 hertz for 4 minutes and 23 seconds, according to an Ercot presentation. It fell as low as 59.3, according to Bloomberg data.Gutierrez said the dip “threatened the majority of the fleet” but ultimately only caused one plant to go offline. Hill said in written testimony that two of the company’s natural gas-fired power plants tripped offline for the same reason.Vistra was within three minutes of losing Comanche Peak nuclear plant because of low frequency, Morgan said. “We came dangerously close to losing the system,” he said.“This is the largest trainwreck in the history of deregulated electricity,” said Republican Senator Brandon Creighton.(Adds gas details and shares starting in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Not Returning For Season 3 On Paramount+

    UPDATE 2/25: Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films have issued a statement about the end of The Twilight Zone series. We greatly enjoyed our time working on The Twilight Zone — particularly when the real world around us often felt more and more like another dimension. We cherished the opportunity to collaborate with […]

  • Capitol Police chief: Militia groups threatening to 'blow up the Capitol' during State of the Union

    U.S. Capitol Police will maintain "enhanced and robust" security, as militia groups tied to the deadly Jan. 6 riot reportedly discussed a desire to "blow up the Capitol" during the State of the Union. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed these reported threats during a congressional hearing Thursday about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, in which she was asked about heightened security in the nation's capitol, including fencing and National Guard presence, per Politico. "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman said. Based on this, Pittman told lawmakers officials believe it's "prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture" until "vulnerabilities" are addressed. She said, however, that "we have no intention of keeping the National Guard soldiers or that fencing any longer" than needed. Pittman also noted that the "insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol" on Jan. 6, when Congress was meeting to certify the election results, hoped to "send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process." Politico reports that "while authorities are aware of future attacks being discussed by the militia groups that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, it's unclear how developed or serious the intelligence around those plans may be." No date for President Biden's first State of the Union address has been set. Pittman previously apologized in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot for "our failings," and on Thursday, she told lawmakers that officials knew there was a "likelihood for violence by extremists," though she also said that "no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.5 cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Twitter teases new features for groups, tipping and ‘super follows’

    Twitter plans to start testing several new features that could dramatically change how its users interact on its platform, including groups and paid features like tipping.

  • We couldn’t even get through one Senate hearing about the Capitol riot without Republican shenanigans

    When he wasn’t playing on his phone, Ted Cruz attempted to team up with Josh Hawley and pin the blame, bizarrely, on Nancy Pelosi

  • Capitol Police Chief: Extremists Plotting State Of The Union Violence

    Militias tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection have stated their desire to “blow up the Capitol,” said acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

  • How to get on a Mecklenburg vaccine wait list, and other COVID tips we learned this week

    Observer readers submitted dozens of questions ahead of Wednesday’s live Q&A with Mecklenburg County deputy health director Dr. Raynard Washington.

  • Researchers study 2 ways children fall seriously ill to COVID

    A large study published in JAMA looked at the two different ways children can become seriously ill from the virus.

  • U.S. Postal Service on 'death spiral' without urgent reform - chief

    The U.S. mail system is losing $10 billion a year and urgently needs reform and legislative relief from Congress, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers on Wednesday. "I would suggest that we are on a death spiral," DeJoy told the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform committee at a hearing, who did not rule out changing first-class deliver standards or other significant changes. DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays.

  • Coronavirus cases are falling globally, but the big question is: why?

    For journalists, scientists and politicians, “sorry” isn’t always the hardest word. Sometimes, it’s “we don’t know”. And that’s the position that most are in right now, analysing the seemingly hopeful Covid-19 trends emerging across the globe. For six consecutive weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases globally have fallen. According to the World Health Organization, cases fell by 11 per cent this week, and deaths by 20 per cent. It’s the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago that there has been such a sustained drop. But the big question is: why? Rather than “we don’t know”, Dr Paul Sax, a professor of medicine at Harvard, has another option: “gemish”, Yiddish for “a mixture of things”. From improved social distancing to lockdowns, the early impact of vaccinations or emerging herd immunity, there is no single reason for the fall in numbers. “It could be all of the above explanations, in various proportions, and different in various regions - plus things no one has considered,” he said. Below, we look at what could be behind the fall in cases - and how the world can sustain it. Are lockdowns having an impact? In places that are in lockdown - such as many parts of Europe - the answer seems to be yes. Lockdowns are remarkably effective at stopping transmission, although the obvious question, of what happens when they are lifted, remains. Professor Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that while no-one is totally sure what is driving the fall in cases, it is clear that lockdowns and other “non-pharmaceutical interventions” or NPIs, like face masks, are making a huge difference.

  • Majority of Americans support $15 minimum wage, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

    A majority of Americans support the idea of more than doubling the minimum wage to $15 per hour, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Thursday as Senate Democrats await a ruling on whether they can tuck that measure into a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Democrats, who narrowly control the House of Representatives and Senate, are trying to pass the progressive policy without Republican votes through a maneuver known as reconciliation, which allows them to act with just a simple 51-vote majority rather than the chamber's normal 60-vote requirement. The Senate's parliamentarian on Thursday is expected to decide whether the rules will allow them to use the coronavirus spending bill to enact a sweeping wage policy.

  • U.S. labor market showing tentative signs of improvement; manufacturing strong

    Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling COVID-19 infections, but the near-term outlook for the labor market is unclear after winter storms wreaked havoc in the South region in the middle of this month. Still, the decline in claims to a three-month low reported by the Labor Department on Thursday suggested the labor market was slowly regaining traction, catching up with the broader economy, after hitting a pothole in late 2020. It was unlikely to derail President Joe Biden's massive $1.9 trillion recovery plan under consideration in the U.S. Congress.

  • ERCOT defends power outages amid Texas winter storm, says system was near collapse

    Several members of ERCOT’s board have resigned following outcry that some members live outside of Texas.