How an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One Word

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael P. Regan and Vildana Hajric
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Daniel Yergin
    American author, speaker, and economic researcher

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Daniel Yergin was at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2013 when he got a daunting request: Could he pose the first question from the audience to Vladimir Putin?

“I started to ask a question, I mentioned the word ‘shale,’” he recalls, referring to a once-unconventional source of oil and natural gas that by then was flowing freely in the U.S. due to advances in production techniques. “And he started shouting at me, saying shale’s barbaric.”

Yergin, the vice chairman of S&P Global, discussed the incident on the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast, along with other insights from his book “The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations.” US shale oil and gas have had a much bigger impact on geopolitics than people recognize, Yergin says. It has posed a threat to Putin in multiple ways, especially as US natural gas would compete with Russia’s in Europe.

Below are lightly edited and condensed highlights of the conversation. Click here to listen to the whole podcast, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.

Q: How did the US become a big oil and gas producer?

A: It was a revolution. We had eight presidents in a row, starting with Richard Nixon right up through Barack Obama, saying ‘We want to become energy independent.’ And it seemed a joke, it was never going to happen. But there was this technology called shale, which really involves hydraulic fracturing, as it’s called, combined with horizontal drilling. And there was one really obsessed individual -- it’s so interesting, the role of obsessed individuals in economic change -- named George P. Mitchell, who was convinced if you just worked somehow, even though the textbooks said it was impossible, you could make it work. And for 20 years, 25 years people scoffed, but then it did work. And even his own company, people were telling him not to spend money on it. But if he hadn’t spent that money, I’m not sure that we would’ve been where we were.

And then in the early 2000s, you started to see wildcatters -- independents, as they’re called -- small companies starting to adapt that technology. And then people said, ‘Oh, US natural gas supply, instead of going down is going up. And then they said, well, if it works for gas, maybe it works for oil too -- in about 2008, 2009. So this all really happened in that period from about 2008, that’s when it all really began, the shale revolution. And it just took the US from an entirely different position. And if you had told people in 2002 that the US was going to be the world’s largest oil producer, larger than Russia, larger than Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest producer of natural gas, and this year, the world’s largest exporter of LNG, they would’ve said you’re living in a fantasy world.

Q: It occurred to me as I was reading your book that the US going from being renowned as the biggest consumer of energy in the world to now a major producer almost escalates the geopolitical tensions. Does it make America’s influence different in this environment?

A: That’s absolutely right. I deal with a lot of things from Ukraine to climate in the book, but I start with shale because shale’s really had a much bigger impact on geopolitics that people recognize. The story I tell in the book is when I was in St. Petersburg at a conference where Putin was speaking -- 3,000 people there -- I was told to ask the first question. I started to ask a question, I mentioned the word ‘shale.’ And he started shouting at me saying shale’s barbaric. He knew that US shale was a threat to him in two ways. One, because it meant that US natural gas would compete with his natural gas in Europe, and that’s what we’re seeing today. And secondly, this would really augment America’s position in the world and give it a kind of flexibility it didn’t have when it was importing 60% of its oil.

The question started off innocuously. I was going to ask him a normal question about diversifying your economy. And I said ‘shale,’ and to be shouted at by him in front of 3,000 people, a really unpleasant experience. The other person on the stage was chancellor Merkel, who was chancellor of Germany for 16 years. And you can see the enmity between the two. But Merkel’s now being criticized for policies like shutting down nuclear that led to Germany being more dependent on Russian gas. And the judgment of history is shifting a little bit.

Q: How did everyone get Russia so wrong?

A: Now there’s a kind of revisionism that the world shouldn’t have traded with Russia, shouldn’t have tried to integrate Russia into the world economy, particularly as Putin got more and more authoritarian. But, you say, well, what was the alternative? To leave it festering there? The best thing was to get it anchored in the world. Putin, he’s been in power now almost as long as Joseph Stalin. And I think he was becoming more and more authoritarian and people who have known him over the years said that Covid changed him. He was isolated for two years. He wasn’t meeting Western business people. He wasn’t meeting Western government officials and so forth. So I don’t think there was an alternative to not trying to integrate Russia into the world, but obviously what’s happening now is the world, at least the Western world, is slamming the door on Russia.

Q: Is Europe going to be able to just soldier on without succumbing to Russia and their demands when it starts getting colder again?

That’s the question that’s really weighing now because in terms of oil, there’s enough crude oil in the world. You have to move it around, but between strategic stocks, between demand being down in China, you can manage that. When you get into products like diesel, it gets harder. And then you’re going to the hardest thing with natural gas, and that is exactly as you go into the winter. So the big question now is can they fill storage so that they can get through the winter, and, by the way, not only stay warm, but keep industry operating. And I think we can say that Putin made a series of decisions which kind of were irrational -- that his army was really good, that Ukraine wouldn’t be able to resist, that the US had just gone through getting out of Afghanistan and was deeply divided, that Europe was so dependent on his energy that they would say, ‘OK, this is terrible, but life goes on.’ And none of that happened. But I think he’s still calculating. And he said that ultimately this energy disruption -- and we are in a huge disruption of energy markets -- would be such a big threat to the European economy that the coalition that now exists would fall apart. I think that’s his wager right now. And the Achilles heel is what you pointed to: what happens as Europe goes into the fall and winter. And we’ve had at least one German, very prominent industrialist, who said, ‘This is too dangerous for the European economy. We should negotiate something with Putin.’

Listen to the rest of the episode here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dangerous DIY Baby Formula Recipes Go Viral as Parents Get Desperate

    (Bloomberg) -- As a nationwide baby formula shortage sends parents into crisis mode, social media posts containing dangerous misinformation about homemade formula recipes have gone viral online, racking up views in the millions. Although major networks like Facebook, TikTok and YouTube have taken steps to label photos, videos and posts with contextual information pointing to the harms of such recipes, and in some cases removed them, they have done so inconsistently, allowing the advice to contin

  • Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

    Russia’s claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began.

  • Friday evening news briefing: Could Vladimir Putin turn off Germany's gas taps?

    Still waiting for Sue | Downing Street has cancelled a planned appearance by the Cabinet Secretary at a select committee, amid reports the Sue Gray partygate report could be published next week. Jack Maidment, our politics live blog editor, understands that No 10 has pulled an evidence session by Simon Case – reportedly present during at least one lockdown gathering. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to move on from the scandal, he today promised to do more to address the cost-of-living cris

  • Amazon Aims to Sublet, End Warehouse Leases as Online Sales Cool

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., stuck with too much warehouse capacity now that the surge in pandemic-era shopping has faded, is looking to sublet at least 10 million square feet of space and could vacate even more by ending leases with landlords, according to people familiar with the situation. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Tw

  • Families of Azov fighters worry about their fate

    Families of Ukrainian fighters who were in the Azovstal steel plant said on Friday they are worried about the fate of their relatives after Kyiv this week ordered its garrison in the plant in Mariupol to stand down. At a news conference by a group of family members in Istanbul, Natalia Zarytska, wife of an Azovstal fighter who had surrendered, said she had not heard from her husband since a 10-minute message exchange on Telegram two days ago. "So my husband messaged me two days ago and the situation is really hard and horrible and my husband is on the way from one hell to another hell, from Azovstal steel plant to a prison, to captivity," Zarytska said.

  • Historic heatwave poised to hit dozens of US states this weekend

    Temperatures expected to be 20F to 30F above average for this time of year, breaking records and raising health fears

  • New York City case is positive for poxvirus; monkeypox confirmation pending, health officials say

    If confirmed, the man would bring the known U.S. case count to 2

  • U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker

    Delegates from the United States and four other nations have staged a walkout when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital

  • What's causing the mysterious, severe hepatitis in kids? Here are 3 theories

    COVID may be linked to the pediatric hepatitis outbreak with an unknown cause. The CDC is investigating a growing number of cases of liver damage in children.

  • Zelenskyy says only 'diplomacy' can end war; 29K tons of aid went to Ukraine last week: live updates

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to pay for the destruction it has caused. Russia declared victory in Mariupol. Live updates.

  • Michigan private school teacher suspended after giving students 'disturbing' assignment featuring Barack Obama's photo with primates

    Carolyn Lett, Director of Diversity at Roeper School, said the teacher had "her biology hat on" but "didn't realize the sensitivity" of the issue.

  • Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for Ukraine’s POWs

    Russian Defense Ministry announced late Friday that its forces had removed the last Ukrainian fighters from the plant's miles of underground tunnels.

  • Australia's next prime minister came from humble beginnings

    Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is a politician molded by his humble start to life as the only child of a single mother who raised him on a pension in gritty inner-Sydney suburbia. Albanese repeatedly referred during the six-week election campaign to the life lessons he learned from his disadvantaged childhood.

  • Militarized E-Bikes Could Be the Next Big Thing in Land Warfare

    eBikes are quiet and can ride for miles, making them perfect for some military missions.

  • "Azov" Commander hopes bodies of dead from "Azovstal" will be given to their families

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022, 13:38 Denys Prokopenko, the commander of the "Azov" National Guard Regiment of Ukraine, reported that the severely wounded fighters from the "Azovstal" plant had received medical care and will be taken to the territory controlled by Ukraine, and that "the process is ongoing" regarding the dead defenders of Mariupol.

  • If Sen. Paul were in charge of foreign policy, the world would be more peaceful

    OpEd: Ukraine was attacked because it sought to become a member of NATO. As pointed out by Paul such an action was considered contrary to the vital interests of Russia and as such a “red line.”

  • Energy Sec. Granholm denies high gas prices are result of Biden admin policies during spar with Hawley

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insisted Thursday that policies implemented under the Biden administration had no impact on the rising energy prices Americans have faced since Biden took office last year.

  • Finland Loses Main Gas Supply After Refusing Payment in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has cut Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors sour over the Nordic nation’s decision to join defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesPutin’s War Means Russia’s Rich Aren’t Welcome at Davos AnymoreStocks Avert B

  • Even as gas prices rattle economy, Americans can't stay off the road

    School officials in Davenport, Iowa, expected that keeping the tanks of district buses filled would be a challenge in these days of high gas prices. What they were not prepared for was prices at the pump making it such a challenge to keep students fed. As gas prices climbed past $4, snacks of rainbow carrots and other enticing fresh fruits and vegetables delivered as part of federal grant to promote healthy eating were suddenly in jeopardy. The grant got drained as the vendor tacked on extra cha

  • Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

    China added some downward pressure to oil prices this week when it clearly signaled its intent to buy more Russian oil, oil that the EU is determined to ditch