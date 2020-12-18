Energy experts share their top predictions for 2021 - and meet the 46 climate-tech startups VCs say are set to pop

Benji Jones
Glydways
The startup Glydways, backed by Khosla Ventures, is developing a form of sustainable public transit. Glydways

Welcome to Insider Energy, a weekly energy newsletter brought to you by Business Insider. 

Here's what you need to know:

  • Want to get Insider Energy in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here

  • Do you have feedback or story tips? Reach out to me at bjones@businessinsider.com.

  • We're off next week, so there won't be a newsletter. 

Ticktock, 2020. Your time is running out. 

It was a year to remember that most of us are trying to forget. So this week, we're looking to the future. To the future! 

We spoke to two dozen energy experts, CEOs, and investors - from Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit to Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures - about what to expect in the year ahead. 

Let's start there.

Proterra 35&#x002032; Catalyst Bus 3 1
An electric bus developed by startup Proterra Proterra

24 energy experts dish on what to expect in 2021

No one is really jonesing to predict the future after a year of mayhem, but our sources had a lot to say. Two themes stood out. 

Relief for oil: As more people get coronavirus vaccines, demand for fuels like gasoline will tick back up. That should raise the price of oil - and provide relief to the companies that sell it. What else? 

  • Producers will be much leaner next year, now that they've cut spending, and that may inspire investors to load up on energy stocks. 

  • Still, there will be pain ahead for oil firms until demand for fuel returns. Experts we spoke to offered up different dates for when that might happen, including never. 

  • There's another reality: Should demand return, it will inevitably fall back down, following the rise of electric cars. The oil industry doesn't have a lot of growth potential in the long term. 

Clean-energy surge: Climate change and renewable energy garnered a ton of attention this year. Next year they'll have an even bigger spotlight - especially with a climate-friendly Biden administration ready step in. 

Imprint Energy
Startup Imprint Energy develops super thin batteries Imprint Energy

These 46 climate-tech startups are set to soar, according to VCs

Venture capital is pouring into climate tech, a trending industry that encompasses tools to curb carbon emissions. (The term is often used interchangeably with cleantech.)

Big number: $15.7 billion, the total VC funding in cleantech this year, according to PitchBook. 

  • That's more than double the yearly average over the last decade.

Flashback: This isn't the first time climate tech has boomed. In the first decade of the century, VCs backed the industry with billions. Then it went bust (for a number of reasons that we outline here).

  • This time, however, will be different, experts say.  

Startups to watch: We asked 15 venture funds which climate-tech startups are set to take off in the year ahead. 

  • They shared companies both inside and outside their portfolios. 

  • You can find the full list - including how much each has raised - here

6 standouts: During our interviews, six companies came up again and again including carbon marketplace Pachama and digital utility Arcadia. See the other four here

Vinod Khosla
Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 23, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Vinod Khosla tells us his strategy for investing in climate tech - which appears to be paying off 

Remember that bust we were just talking about? Well, VC titan Vinod Khosla doesn't see it that way. He was a big climate-tech investor back then, and he says some of his bets have paid off

  • Several startups that Khosla Ventures has backed around a decade ago are now unicorns, he said, such as battery startup QuantumScape. 

  • QuantumScape, which recently went public, delivered more than $1 billion to his firm, according to Khosla. 

  • Investors who got burned in the clean-tech bust of the 2000s didn't stick with their winners or made bad bets, Khosla said. 

Khosla's approach: Bet on tech that can dramatically lower carbon emissions and not just drive incremental change. And then be patient. 

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan.
Michael Regan is Biden's pick to lead the US EPA. N.C. Department of Environmental Quality

Biden just named 5 key energy picks. Here's what you need to know. 

President-elect Joe Biden appears to be readying a team that can unravel Trump's unraveling of climate policy and then start stitching anew. This week we learned about five key picks. 

Energy secretary: Jennifer Granholm

  • Who she is: The former governor of Michigan, who previously served as the state's attorney general.

  • Why it matters: Granholm has a close relationship with the auto industry, and the transportation sector is the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions. Granholm has been an outspoken proponent of clean technologies. 

Interior secretary: Deb Haaland

  • Who she is: A congressional representative from New Mexico and one of the first two Native American's elected to congress, BI's Robin Bravender reports

  • Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, she'll be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department - and the first to lead any cabinet-level agency - which oversees about 500 million acres of public lands. She has also shown a history of support for pro-climate policies and was a cosponsor of the Green New Deal. 

EPA chief: Michael Regan 

  • Who he is: The top environmental regulator in North Carolina, and a former associate vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund

  • Why it matters: If confirmed, he'll be the first Black man to run an agency in charge of lowering pollution, which disproportionately harms communities of color. "The next EPA leader is set to be at the center of Biden's effort to roll back Trump's climate change and environmental policies while putting stricter regulations in place," Bravender reports

White House Climate Advisor: Gina McCarthy

  • Who she is: President and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and former head of the EPA in the Obama administration. 

  • Why it matters: McCarthy, who's credited with crafting the country's first climate-change policies under Obama, will have the authority to "reach across the government to embed climate policies in virtually every federal agency," The New York Times reports. "She will be expected to press cabinet secretaries to enact rules not requiring Congressional approval." 

Council on Environmental Equality chief: Brenda Mallory

  • Who she is: A former EPA attorney who was CEQ's general counsel during the Obama administration, Bravender reports. She's now director of regulatory policy at the Southern Environmental Law Center. 

  • Why it matters: Mallory, who would be the first Black person to head the office, is yet another advocate of climate legislation that Biden has selected for a powerful role. She's likely to elevate environmental justice across the administration, Bravender reports.  

5 other big stories from this week

  • Exxon: The oil giant announced new targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, following criticism from activist investors, Bloomberg News reports. 

  • BP: The London-based firm bought a majority stake in Finite Carbon, the largest producer of carbon offsets in the US.

  • Oil market: The International Energy Agency once again revised down its forecast for oil demand next year, BI's Amanda Cooper reports. "Demand for aviation fuels is expected to remain weak next year, even with the rollout of a vaccine," Cooper writes. 

  • Batteries: The cost of some lithium-ion battery packs fell below $100 per kilowatt hour this year - the price at which EVs became comparable in price to traditional cars, according to BloombergNEF. 

  • Solar: The solar industry is set to install a record amount of solar power this year, despite a pandemic slowdown, according to a new report by  the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

That's it! Have a great holiday. See you on January 1! 

- Benji 

Ps. Here's my derpy dog this week when his lip got caught on his teeth. 

Jumanji benji jones
Benji Jones

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • A mom influencer went viral after accusing a couple of trying to abduct her child. Police say it doesn't add up.

    BuzzFeed News reported that police had completely cleared the couple that influencer Katie Sorenson alleged had tried to kidnap her child.

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

    There's finally a light at the end of the coronavirus relief tunnel.Months after the last COVID-19 stimulus bill expired, lawmakers say they're about ready to pass a renewal that has support from both parties. They also are finalizing the annual government funding bill, which COVID-19 relief is lumped in with, and expect to pass finalized versions this weekend, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Thursday.While boosted unemployment payments and other provisions expired with the previous CARES Act, even more unemployment programs were set to run out at the end of the year. Also expiring Friday is a one-week continuing resolution funding the government, passed last week to keep the government from shutting down as Congress worked out a longer-term deal. Senators may unveil an approximately $900 billion relief package as soon as Thursday, The Washington Post reports, though discussions over its final passage may drag into the weekend.Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday it's a "real possibility" the Senate passes a 24- or 48-hour continuing resolution to fund the government through the weekend, though Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he "pray[s] we don't do that." Indecision remains over how to distribute stimulus checks — they're expected to be about $600. The final bill is also expected to include boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and $325 billion in aid for small businesses, reports Axios.Democrats and Republicans will both be able to cite wins and losses in the relief bill, Axios notes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can tell fiscally conservative Republicans that this bill doesn't have a very different price tag from the one he proposed over the summer, while Democrats were able to block a liability shield that would prevent businesses from facing coronavirus-related lawsuits.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

  • Walgreens, CVS start administering Pfizer vaccine in U.S. nursing homes, care facilities

    Walgreens said it plans to administer the vaccine to about 3 million residents and staff in 35,000 long-term care facilities. The company said it would provide vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states in the coming week.

  • A new law in Mexico will treat US agents like 'spies' and could lead to 'black operations,' experts say

    The new law could potentially leave thousands of informants either in silence or dead, former US federal agents say

  • Poll: Republicans Loeffler, Perdue Hold Slight Advantages in Georgia Runoffs

    Both Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia hold slight leads over their Democratic opponents in the January runoff election races, which will determine which party controls the chamber for at least the next two years, according to new polling out of Emerson College.The poll, released Wednesday, found Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with nearly identical advantages, with each receiving support from 51 percent of respondents, compared to 48 percent for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races are essentially tied, because the advantages in both races fall within the poll’s 3.9 percent margin of error.The Democrats need to win both races to win control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win, there would be a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.The poll found little crossover support, meaning few voters will vote for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in the other.“Which suggests one party should win both seats,” Spencer Kimball, Emerson’s polling director, said in a prepared statement.The Democrats held large leads over the Republicans among younger voters and urban voters, while the Republicans were stronger with older and rural voters, and voters with a high school degree or less. The poll found Loeffler and Perdue with slight leads in the suburbs, with 52 percent support compared to 47 percent for Warnock and Ossoff.Thirty-one percent of poll respondents named the economy as their top issue, followed by COVID-19 response (24 percent), healthcare (15 percent) and social justice (12 percent).Another poll released earlier this week showed Loeffler and Perdue both holding slight 49 percent to 48 percent advantages over the Democrats.The recent polling shows support for the Republicans climbing. In early December, a poll by SurveyUSA found Warnock with a 52 percent to 45 percent lead over Loeffler, and Ossoff with a narrower 50 percent to 48 percent advantage.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Army Will Let Makers Decide How Many Soldiers to Fit Inside New Fighting Vehicle

    Rather than releasing a list of specifications, the Army is offering prospective makers nine broader characteristics.

  • Biden picks Regan for EPA nominee, Haaland for interior head

    President-elect Joe Biden says he had chosen North Carolina regulator Michael S. Regan as his nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as his pick for interior secretary. Biden said Thursday that the selections round out what he said would be an experienced climate team ready from their first day in office to tackle the “undeniable, accelerating, punishing reality of climate change.” Biden is proposing a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s transportation and electrical systems to cut the oil, gas and coal emissions behind worsening global warming.

  • New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

    Police began arriving almost immediately after Ahmaud Arbery was shot in a Georgia subdivision, finding the unarmed Black man lying facedown while the man who shot him paced with hands on his head.